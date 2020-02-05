Sen. Mitt Romney will vote to convict Donald Trump saying that he has “committed an act so extreme and egregious that it rises to the level of a high crime and misdemeanor.”

Romney’s floor speech ahead of the vote was epic and emotional. He choked back tears as he invoked his faith as a key reason that led to his decision.

“As a senator juror, I swore an oath before God to exercise impartial justice,” the Utah senator said. “My faith is at the heart of who I am.” “I take an oath before God as enormously consequential,” he continued.

“With my vote, I will tell my children, their children that I did my duty to the best of my ability believing that my country expected it of me,” Romney said. (CLICK HERE, to read Mitt Romney’s full speech.)

BREAKING: Sen. Mitt Romney: "The grave question the Constitution tasks senators to answer is whether the president committed an act so extreme and egregious that it rises to the level of a high crime and misdemeanor. Yes, he did." https://t.co/pZ46hjTyU1 pic.twitter.com/mphoUd39I5 — ABC News (@ABC) February 5, 2020

Romney will become the first U.S. senator in American history to vote to remove a president of his own party. Trump made history when he became the third U.S. president to face an impeachment trial.

Reaction on Twitter over news Mitt Romney will vote to convict Donald Trump because he “committed an act so extreme, it rises to the level of a high crime:

My thoughts on today’s impeachment vote → https://t.co/Tk1OJWnEdc — Senator Mitt Romney (@SenatorRomney) February 5, 2020

ROMNEY: "POTUS delayed funds for an American ally at war with Russian invaders. POTUS's purpose was personal and political. Accordingly, POTUS is guilty of an appalling abuse of public trust. What he did was not perfect. No, it was a flagrant assault of our electoral rights." pic.twitter.com/Tr50DQAhUN — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 5, 2020

MITT ROMNEY to Fox News: "I do believe [Trump] should be removed from office." pic.twitter.com/blaNvT9skA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 5, 2020

Inbox: @SenJeffMerkley will propose legislation to change impeachment rules to require witnesses "for future impeachment trials." pic.twitter.com/jAl1WTmb4l — Natalie Fertig (@natsfert) February 5, 2020

At this moment in time, Mitt Romney has made himself the de facto leader of the Republican party. — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) February 5, 2020

Mitt Romney could have taken the easy way out and just voted the way America thought every GOP Senator would vote. He didn’t, and he very well could lose his seat for it. But he gets my respect. That’s courage. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) February 5, 2020

If you constantly complain about members of Trump's party never standing up to him, we ought to give credit to those who rise to the occasion. Mitt Romney has guts. — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) February 5, 2020

Mitt Romney shames every Republican in the United States Senate. He exposes how they are refusing to defend our republic. — Zac Petkanas (@Zac_Petkanas) February 5, 2020

Mitt Romney and Doug Jones took big risks by doing THE RIGHT THING. Sometimes it's worth to take the hits in the short run but to save your dignity, morals, ethics and conscience for the long run. That's a lesson worth teaching your kids. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) February 5, 2020

Mitt Romney's speech just really woke me up-there are still people on the other side, willing to do the hard but right thing. If he's willing to make this vote so publicly, maybe good people are willing to vote against Trump in private on Election Day. — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) February 5, 2020

You know all he’s doing right now is furiously thinking up with the most juvenile, idiotic nickname possible for Mitt Romney. — kristen johnston (@thekjohnston) February 5, 2020

I’m no fan of Mitt Romney, but his speech was amazing and he’s earned my gratitude for doing the right thing for our democracy.pic.twitter.com/PehfOTWLMU — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) February 5, 2020

Bottom line: With Mitt Romney voting to convict Trump it means Trump effectively LOST The trial. In neither Bill Clinton nor Andrew Johnson's trials did any member of their own party vote to convict and remove them. Romney officially makes this a Bipartisan impeachment. — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) February 5, 2020

Today, Mitt Romney truly became Pierre Delecto. Congratulations to the people of Utah for electing the Republican senator with more guts and integrity than the rest of his caucus put together. — Benjamin Wittes (@benjaminwittes) February 5, 2020

Boy what a moment of confirmation at the hands of Mitt Romney that right does still matter. His Democratic colleagues and House managers have confirmed that as well, but a Republican embracing their findings provides the most fitting capstone to Lt. Col. Vindman's testimony. — David Jolly (@DavidJollyFL) February 5, 2020