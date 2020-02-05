Sen. Mitt Romney will vote to convict Donald Trump saying that he has “committed an act so extreme and egregious that it rises to the level of a high crime and misdemeanor.”

Romney’s floor speech ahead of the vote was epic and emotional. He choked back tears as he invoked his faith as a key reason that led to his decision.

“As a senator juror, I swore an oath before God to exercise impartial justice,” the Utah senator said. “My faith is at the heart of who I am.” “I take an oath before God as enormously consequential,” he continued.

“With my vote, I will tell my children, their children that I did my duty to the best of my ability believing that my country expected it of me,” Romney said. (CLICK HERE, to read Mitt Romney’s full speech.)

Romney will become the first U.S. senator in American history to vote to remove a president of his own party. Trump made history when he became the third U.S. president to face an impeachment trial.

Reaction on Twitter over news Mitt Romney will vote to convict Donald Trump because he “committed an act so extreme, it rises to the level of a high crime:

 

 

Advertisements

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Share your thoughts!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.