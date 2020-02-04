House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rips up Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech, saying, “it was the courteous thing to do considering the alternative.” This will most certainly triggered the orange lunatic.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi on why she ripped up President Trump’s speech: “Because it was the courteous thing to do considering the alternatives.” pic.twitter.com/nYTjAZAwGo — Jason Donner (@jason_donner) February 5, 2020

Watch as Nancy Pelosi rips up Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech with him standing there:

TRUMP: [An hour and a half of gaslighting and lies.] PELOSI: pic.twitter.com/cy6WI5SFnn — CAP Action (@CAPAction) February 5, 2020

The tsunami of lies emanating from Trump’s lips comes as he has gone down in history as the third US president to be impeached.

Reaction on Twitter after Nancy Pelosi rips up Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech on live TV:

Oh GOD I LOVE HER!!!! pic.twitter.com/hxzCW4hb0x — Libby (@libnnc) February 5, 2020

Straight gangster. She’s amazing — Tara Byrne (@tarabyrne19) February 5, 2020