House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rips up Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech, saying, “it was the courteous thing to do considering the alternative.” This will most certainly triggered the orange lunatic.

Watch as Nancy Pelosi rips up Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech with him standing there:

The tsunami of lies emanating from Trump’s lips comes as he has gone down in history as the third US president to be impeached.

Reaction on Twitter after Nancy Pelosi rips up Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech on live TV:

