James Carville sounds the alarm for Democrats over the 2020 presidential race saying, “we don’t need to become the British Labor Party” by veering far left and nominating Bernie Sanders.

“This party needs to wake up and make sure that we talk about things that are relevant to people. We don’t need to become the British Labor Party. That’s a bad thing. It’s not going well over there. We’re, like, talking about people voting from jail cells. And not having a border,” Carville said during an appearance on MSNBC’s The Beat with Ari Melber.

Carville said Elizabeth Warren has the “best bio he has ever seen in a presidential candidate.” He also reminded viewers that unless the Democrats retake the Senate, “none of this matters.” In other words, with Mitch McConnell leading the Senate, nothing will get done.

More from Twitter as James Carville sounds the alarm for Democrats over the state of the 2020 presidential race, “we don’t need to become the British Labor Party” by veering far left.

