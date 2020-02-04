James Carville sounds the alarm for Democrats over the 2020 presidential race saying, “we don’t need to become the British Labor Party” by veering far left and nominating Bernie Sanders.

“This party needs to wake up and make sure that we talk about things that are relevant to people. We don’t need to become the British Labor Party. That’s a bad thing. It’s not going well over there. We’re, like, talking about people voting from jail cells. And not having a border,” Carville said during an appearance on MSNBC’s The Beat with Ari Melber.

Carville said Elizabeth Warren has the “best bio he has ever seen in a presidential candidate.” He also reminded viewers that unless the Democrats retake the Senate, “none of this matters.” In other words, with Mitch McConnell leading the Senate, nothing will get done.

Animated James Carville pic.twitter.com/ThZrrW0lUt — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) February 4, 2020

More from Twitter as James Carville sounds the alarm for Democrats over the state of the 2020 presidential race, “we don’t need to become the British Labor Party” by veering far left.

James Carville is SO RIGHT. He said Warren started losing support "when she started chasing Bernie's left tail, and started taking these exotic positions." Why try to out-Bernie Bernie? — Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) February 4, 2020

Here's James Carville on MSNBC, saying he's "scared to death" of Bernie Sanders getting elected, that Democrats need to "decide what we're going to be," and the "urban core is not going to get it done" "What we need is power!" he adds. "I just love you," Claire McCaskill says. pic.twitter.com/pznUKBBWCW — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) February 4, 2020

James Carville remains one of the great political minds. Hearing him dissect the Dems thus far in 5 minutes is the most truth you’ll hear from a democrat in this process so far. He calls the current Dems the British Labor party. Great argument makers, big election losers. — Ray Carsillo (@RayCarsillo) February 4, 2020

Democrat strategist James Carville: “no idea” why Tom Perez is still DNC chair, “I’m not very impressed” with 2020 Democrat candidateshttps://t.co/msmqWPmLkT pic.twitter.com/jKysvmNbZS — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 4, 2020

Democrats that ignore the wisdom of James Carville will lose. James Carville knows politics, voters, this country, and he knows the Republican Party. Ignore Carville to your detriment. #IowaCaucuses — Hawkeye (@NOUVEAUXDEBUTS) February 4, 2020

I am ALL the way here for James Carville. He has been hitting the nail on the head since he started talking. #TheBeat#MSNBC pic.twitter.com/siRATiqXaV — Sam Landing ✊🏾 (@yeahwhatevaman) February 4, 2020

"Turnout was not what I would expect” "It’s more likely 2016 than 2018" "This is not going particularly well so far" "Why is Tom Perez still the chair of the DNC?" "This party needs to wake up & talk about relevant things" – Democrat James Carville 😳pic.twitter.com/vbeBcfMzKm — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) February 4, 2020

Most important thing James Carville said: 18% of the nation elect 52% of the Senate. The Senate leans white and rural because that's the population in most small states. And there are a lot of them. Dems need to figure out how to win those folks over. — WaitingOnNovember3rd (@JournoLibrarian) February 5, 2020