#StoneColdIdiot trends on Twitter after Claire McCaskill slams Donald Trump for praising Superbowl winners Kansas City Chiefs from “the great state of Kansas” instead of Missouri. He has since deleted the erroneous tweet, but that didn’t stop Twitter from having a field day, with Sharpies and all.

McCaskill tweeted: “It’s Missouri you stone cold idiot.” That was in response to Trump (the very stable genius) tweeting: “Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game, and a fantastic comeback, under immense pressure. You represented the Great State of Kansas and, in fact, the entire USA, so very well. Our Country is PROUD OF YOU!”

It’s Missouri you stone cold idiot. pic.twitter.com/O1cAAOFsJ6 — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) February 3, 2020

#StoneColdIdiot trends after Claire McCaskill slams Donald Trump for praising Kansas City Chiefs from the “Great State of Kansas” instead of Missouri:

Big shout out to the @GOP. They must be so proud to wake up on a Monday morning to find that #TrumpIsAnIdiot and #StoneColdIdiot are top trends on twitter. Yup, GOP, you have bowed down to @realDonaldTrump, one of the biggest idiots and laughingstocks on the planet. — *you're (@RKJ65) February 3, 2020

Trump one time told us he just got off the phone with the President of the US Virgin Islands, when in fact HE is the President of the US Virgin Islands that’s because he is a #StoneColdIdiot let’s share stories on why Trump is a #StoneColdIdiot #NDLB2020 — No Dem Left Behind (@NDLB2020) February 3, 2020

Presidential geography test: on this blank world map, please point to Ukraine, Bangladesh… and Missouri. (Trending in the U.S. this morning #TrumpIsAnIdiot, #KansasCityKansas, #StoneColdIdiot) — amardeep singh (@Electrostani) February 3, 2020

Kansas City, prepare to be annexed today and incorporated into the state of Kansas thanks to the #StoneColdIdiot https://t.co/dJG1dz8A2e — Jason Haber (@jasonhaber) February 3, 2020

Doesn’t he have “handlers” to make sure he doesn’t wander up the steps to AF-1 with toilet paper trailing behind, or not knowing what state one of the superbowl teams is from? I thought he had handlers? What, no handlers? Weren’t the Kushners in charge of him? — Catleesi, Mother of Cats, #Resist ฅ /ᐠ｡ᆽ｡ᐟ \ (@godivademaus) February 3, 2020

Wait until he gets ahold of a Sharpie. pic.twitter.com/64E2fnnbSS — Hieronymus McGillicuddy (@HieronymusMcG) February 3, 2020

His ignorance never fails to amaze — Linda Resists ✌️🇺🇸 🇨🇦🇫🇷🇩🇪🌊🌊🌊🏳️‍🌈 (@waltiepooh) February 3, 2020

Great brilliant one. Now tell me which state the Cincinnati Airport is in. — Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchweikart) February 3, 2020

Don’t tell him about #ArKANSAS…too confusing — Reader Adrift (@ReaderAdrift) February 3, 2020