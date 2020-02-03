#StoneColdIdiot trends on Twitter after Claire McCaskill slams Donald Trump for praising Superbowl winners Kansas City Chiefs from “the great state of Kansas” instead of Missouri. He has since deleted the erroneous tweet, but that didn’t stop Twitter from having a field day, with Sharpies and all.

McCaskill tweeted:  “It’s Missouri you stone cold idiot.” That was in response to Trump (the very stable genius) tweeting: “Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game, and a fantastic comeback, under immense pressure. You represented the Great State of Kansas and, in fact, the entire USA, so very well. Our Country is PROUD OF YOU!”

#StoneColdIdiot trends after Claire McCaskill slams Donald Trump for praising Kansas City Chiefs from the “Great State of Kansas” instead of Missouri:

