Donald Trump melts down after John Bolton’s bombshell book leaks and it corroborates his Ukraine shakedown attempt. The book is entitled: The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir.

Trump tweeted: “NEVER told John Bolton that the aid to Ukraine was tied to investigations into Democrats, including the Bidens. In fact, he never complained about this at the time of his very public termination. If John Bolton said this, it was only to sell a book.”

I NEVER told John Bolton that the aid to Ukraine was tied to investigations into Democrats, including the Bidens. In fact, he never complained about this at the time of his very public termination. If John Bolton said this, it was only to sell a book. With that being said, the… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2020

Donald Trump melts down after John Bolton’s bombshell book leaks: “With that being said, transcripts of my calls with President Zelensky are all the proof that is needed, in addition to the fact that President Zelensky & the Foreign Minister of Ukraine said there was no pressure and no problems.”

“Additionally, I met with President Zelensky at the United Nations. (Democrats said I never met) and released the military aid to Ukraine without any conditions or investigations – and far ahead of schedule. I also allowed Ukraine to purchase Javelin anti-tank missiles. My Administration has done far more than the previous Administration.”

The dude never released the transcripts of the “perfect calls.” He released a summary that even has a notation that it’s a summary.

Then he realized this morning, while watching Fox News, that he must continue his meltdown because the John Bolton book leak hit a nerve: “The Democrat controlled House never even asked John Bolton to testify. It is up to them, not up to the Senate!” he tweeted.

The Democrat controlled House never even asked John Bolton to testify. It is up to them, not up to the Senate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2020

To quote Andrew Gillum, “a hit dog will holler.” Donald Trump is doing a lot of that today as Republicans are now shook about what to do because they fear more bombshells are coming. In fact, Lev Parnas’ lawyer hinted that they have more recordings. According to a new Fox News poll, a majority of Americans want Trump convicted and removed from office.

More from Twitter as Donald Trump melts down after John Bolton’s bombshell book leaks corroborating the Ukraine shakedown attempt:

