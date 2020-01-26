A new poll from Donald Trump’s favorite Fox News finds a majority of Americans want him gone….as in removed from office. Trump spent his Sunday morning rage-tweeting threats at Rep. Adam Schiff over his impeachment.

The new poll found that 50% of Americans think that the Senate should vote to convict and remove Trump, while 44% say the Senate should not vote to remove the president, according to the network.

“Among independents, more say Trump should be removed by a 19-point margin (53-34 percent).” The same poll finds that Trump’s approval rating among Republicans hit a new high at 91%.

The same poll finds Trump losing to Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren in hypothetical head-to-head match-ups. No wonder he’s rage-tweeting about the impeachment. It’s having a huge impact.

PBS News released a full 80-minute video of Donald Trump calling for ambassador to Ukraine Maria Yovanovitch to be fired. Trump lied when he said he did not know Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, who recorded the video.

