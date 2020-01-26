BOOM: #BernieIsACop trends on Twitter after Bernie Sanders once defended the 1994 Crime Bill as “a major step to preventing crime” in a newly uncovered video. That’s while he and his flunkies continue to attack Joe Biden for supporting the bill.

“On the other hand, do I think we need some more jails? Yup. Do I think we have to get tougher in certain instances? Yes, I do,” Sanders said. “So what you have is a balance here. You have more money going to law enforcement, more money going into jails. You have, on the other hand, significant sums of money going into prevention, beginning to allow us to deal with violence against women, child abuse and other very serious problems,” Sanders said. Source: CNN

Watch: Bernie Sanders previously defended the 1994 Crime Bill, yet he attacks Joe Biden for his vote:

If only the media had vetted Bernie Sanders instead of going all in on Hillary Clinton’s emails, WikiLeaks and Clinton Foundation lies, the outcome could have been far different.

#BernieIsACop trends after Bernie Sanders once defended the 1994 Crime Bill as “a major step in preventing crime:”

Bernie Sanders biggest accomplishment as mayor of Burlington, VT was doubling the police force and building a new police station #BernieIsACop https://t.co/IeJzS9zpTE — M. Mendoza Ferrer (@m_mendozaferrer) January 26, 2020

The 1994 Crime Bill “is a major step forward in preventing crime and should be supported” – @BernieSanders Bernie has never apologized for this. Bill Clinton apologized for signing it. Why would Bernie wait until this was uncovered to apologize for his role? #BernieIsACop https://t.co/dEmI7D7qUG — Donray ➒ (@dilemmv) January 26, 2020

“Woke twitter” called Kamala a cop just to support a man who advocated for the crime bill, voted for the crime bill and support mass incarceration provisions when AG Harris saw California prison population decrease under her leadership? #BernieIsACop https://t.co/dEmI7D7qUG pic.twitter.com/5kHRAbTbsV — Donray ➒ (@dilemmv) January 26, 2020

Who apologized for supporting the Crime Bill: Bill Clinton —apologized (2012) Hillary Clinton — apologized (2015 )(when she was just the First Lady) Who has not apologized for supporting the crime bill Bernie Sanders who voted to make it law.

#BernieIsACop pic.twitter.com/NeNONAI8gu — Donray ➒ (@dilemmv) January 26, 2020

Hey, Bernietologists pull that ____Is A Cop bullshit on everyone from Hillary, to Kamala, to Joe. So….. #BernieIsACop pic.twitter.com/Hu7MHohg9Y — DanShenise (@DanShenise) January 26, 2020

While @BernieSanders was advocating for more jails and tougher sentences Kamala Harris was putting in place programs to get young offenders out of jail but sure Bernie is the REAL progressive….#BernieIsACop https://t.co/hjniaWtlyD — Brendan "Bernie’s record is a cop" McIntyre 🌎🌈🥀 (@osuphantom) January 26, 2020

Bernie bros called everyone from Kamala to Obama to Biden a cop so yea I’m celebrating this hashtag #BernieIsACop — Marlen (@Marlencha1992) January 26, 2020

"You have the right to remain silent, you want to win don't you?"#BernieIsaCop pic.twitter.com/TDBZQ2XezQ — Willie Everstop (@WillieEverstop) January 26, 2020

Real Talk: If you were one of the supporters of @BernieSanders and kept pushing the ‘Kamala Is A Cop’ narrative floated by a racist supporter of his, you do not deserve to be taken seriously with your blatant hypocrisy and may your candidate lose the nom in shame. #BernieIsACop — Michael Stallworth (@Sophisti88) January 26, 2020