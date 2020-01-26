BOOM:  #BernieIsACop trends on Twitter after Bernie Sanders once defended the 1994 Crime Bill as “a major step to preventing crime” in a newly uncovered video. That’s while he and his flunkies continue to attack Joe Biden for supporting the bill.

“On the other hand, do I think we need some more jails? Yup. Do I think we have to get tougher in certain instances? Yes, I do,” Sanders said. “So what you have is a balance here. You have more money going to law enforcement, more money going into jails. You have, on the other hand, significant sums of money going into prevention, beginning to allow us to deal with violence against women, child abuse and other very serious problems,” Sanders said. Source: CNN

Watch:  Bernie Sanders previously defended the 1994 Crime Bill, yet he attacks Joe Biden for his vote:

If only the media had vetted Bernie Sanders instead of going all in on Hillary Clinton’s emails, WikiLeaks and Clinton Foundation lies, the outcome could have been far different.

#BernieIsACop trends after Bernie Sanders once defended the 1994 Crime Bill as “a major step in preventing crime:”

 

Advertisements

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Share your thoughts!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.