Sunday morning rage-tweeting: Rep. Adam Schiff hits a nerve as Donald Trump melts down and threatens him for defending the Constitution and the rule of law. Trump went on an unhinged Twitter rant about Schiff, who is leading his impeachment proceedings.

Trump started his meltdown by tweeting: “The Impeachment Hoax is a massive election interference the likes of which has never been seen before. In just two hours the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats have seen their phony case absolutely shredded. Shifty is now exposed for illegally making up my phone call, & more!”

By the way, Schiff was very clear during the impeachment hearing that it was a parody. The words were never stated as fact, but when you don’t have a leg to stand on, as Trump does, you will try to distract from the facts — he tried to extort the Ukrainian president.

Trump tweeted: “Shifty Adam Schiff is a CORRUPT POLITICIAN, and probably a very sick man. He has not paid the price, yet, for what he has done to our Country!”

Sounds like he’s threatening Adam Schiff’s life because he’s doing his job by holding the 45 to account. This is not a dictatorship. It’s a republic and the so-called president is not above the rule of law.

Yup, Adam Schiff hits a nerve as Donald Trump melts down. Like former Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum once said, “a hit dog will holler.” That’s exactly what Trump is doing….hollering because he was hit with facts.

More from Twitter after Adam Schiff hits a nerve as Donald Trump melts down and threatens him for defending the Constitution:

Your just pissed because @RepAdamSchiff has eloquently shed light upon YOUR corruption and that of the #CorruptGOP. He is a patriot – you are a money-grubbing, dictator pandering fool whose only weapon is to call people names. You are a truly #sad #pathetic bully. #Dotard — 🌊BikerVotesBlueNMW🇨🇦🇲🇽 (@ChapDog78) January 26, 2020

You have not finished paying your price yet. First president IMPEACHED in his first term. You will be shielded by the corrupt senators but will leave in disgrace like Nixon did..in your first term. pic.twitter.com/h0FU1ytM0F — CK Black🍑🍑 (@ckblack) January 26, 2020

You are the most corrupt US president in history. That will be your legacy. — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) January 26, 2020

Schiff walks and talks circles around Trump; Trump “smallness” shows every hour. Does America need such an insecure man attempting to lead the Country into an abyss? NO — BlueWaveGroup (@TurnSenateBlue) January 26, 2020