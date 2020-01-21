Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton trashes Bernie Sanders in a four-part Hulu series, Hillary, set to premiere at Sundance: “Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him.”

Clinton said: “He was in Congress for years. He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done. He was a career politician. It’s all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it.”

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Clinton stood by her harsh comments and would not commit to campaigning for Sanders if he’s the nominee. She also slammed his leadership team and the Bernie Bros.

I will say, however, that it’s not only him, it’s the culture around him. It’s his leadership team. It’s his prominent supporters. It’s his online Bernie Bros and their relentless attacks on lots of his competitors, particularly the women. And I really hope people are paying attention to that because it should be worrisome that he has permitted this culture — not only permitted, [he] seems to really be very much supporting it. And I don’t think we want to go down that road again where you campaign by insult and attack and maybe you try to get some distance from it, but you either don’t know what your campaign and supporters are doing or you’re just giving them a wink and you want them to go after Kamala [Harris] or after Elizabeth [Warren]. I think that that’s a pattern that people should take into account when they make their decisions. Source: The Hollywood Reporter

Every single word Hillary said about Bernie Sanders’ team and Bernie Bros is 100 percent true. They are the far-left twins of Donald Trump’s MAGAts. Sanders apologized to Joe Biden after his campaign pushed an op-ed calling him “corrupt” on the eve of Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. Sanders also called Mrs. Clinton corrupt and lacking judgment during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Reaction on Twitter after Hillary Clinton trashes Bernie Sanders: “Nobody likes him” (she’s right about his leadership team and Bernie Bros):

Umm does anyone remember that @BernieSanders called @HillaryClinton corrupt, unqualified, an illegitimate winner of the primary and then let his supporters try to ruin her nominating convention? Cause I do. — Hilary Rosen (@hilaryr) January 21, 2020

Hillary Clinton following the last two weeks of the primary and deciding it’s time to weigh in pic.twitter.com/iypYj33IrE — Shannon (@TheStagmania) January 21, 2020

Bernie Sanders travelled all over the country campaigning to make Hillary Clinton president. Whatever you think of their respective politics and differences, her comments published today are sociopathic and suggest an ego at total odds with reality. — Ba'athist Kafka (@RuairiWood) January 21, 2020

I wake up to Hillary Clinton dragging Bernie Sanders for filth….. pic.twitter.com/gkeNWhTlce — JG (@18major) January 21, 2020