Kellyanne Conway claims MLK would oppose Donald Trump’s impeachment in a pitiful attempt to whitewash the civil rights leader’s legacy. Um, can you say alternative facts?

Conway said:  “When you see the articles of impeachment, I don’t think it was within Dr. King’s vision to have Americans drag through a process where the president is not going to be removed from office.”

This is utter and complete bullsh*t on Kellyanne Conway’s part. She is trying to whitewash Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy to make the racist buffoon she calls boss feel good about himself and excuse his abuse of power.

Twitter reacts after Kellyanne Conways claims MLK would oppose Donald Trump’s impeachment (alternative facts):

