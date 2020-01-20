SMDH: Bernie Sanders campaign calls Joe Biden ‘corrupt’ on the eve of Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. In other words, Sanders is giving Trump more talking points just like he did during the 2016 presidential campaign when he questioned Hillary Clinton’s judgment.

Bernie Sanders campaign circulated an op-ed, written by Zephyr Teachout, with the caption, “Joe Biden has a Big Corruption Problem.”

The day before the Senate impeachment trial against Trump begins, the Bernie Sanders campaign circulates this op-ed attack on Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/ReEsU2Lkrn — Mark Murray (@mmurraypolitics) January 20, 2020

The op-ed claims Biden is corrupt because: a) He represented credit-card industry when he was Delaware senator; b) He attended fundraiser with health-insurance lobbyists; c) He attended a fundraiser with a fossil-fuel cofounder,” NBC reporter Mark Murray tweeted.

In fact, there is only one corrupt person in the picture right now and that is Donald Trump, which is why he has been impeached by the House of Representatives. But of course, Bernie will try to win by any means necessary, even if it means burning it all down.

Twitter reacts after Bernie Sanders campaign calls Joe Biden ‘corrupt’ on the eve of Donald Trump’s impeachment trial:

And echoing Russia talking points! — Rabbi Shaina (@RabbiShaina) January 20, 2020

Bernie can fuck himself. What a trouble maker. First Warren now Biden. — Rebecca 888. m🍑 (@bexl888) January 20, 2020

This behavior has eliminated Sanders for me in the upcoming primary. — Bebe 🌊 🌊🌊🧳☀️🌍 (@BebeOhio) January 20, 2020

We need to start interpreting the Sanders campaign in one way–Donald Trump’s attack dog from the left. He’s going to bloody the nominee and then take his supporters and go home. — Doug Hanna (@DouHan) January 20, 2020

Not “other democrats”. The one at the root of 🍊’s extortion plot, whose son they want to call as witness. HE IS LITERALLY HELPING 🍊. From Muelle indictment of Russians, p 11 pic.twitter.com/1lDoZ0dvl0 — Edgeoforever 🖖 🚫👨‍🦳👨‍🦳👨‍🦳2020 (@edgeoforever) January 20, 2020

Let’s listen to Zephyr Teachout, who ran for Governor, congress and attorney general and lost all 3. — Luka Dončić stan account (@gdigitalzsmooth) January 20, 2020