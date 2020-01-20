SMDH: Bernie Sanders campaign calls Joe Biden ‘corrupt’ on the eve of Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. In other words, Sanders is giving Trump more talking points just like he did during the 2016 presidential campaign when he questioned Hillary Clinton’s judgment.

Bernie Sanders campaign circulated an op-ed, written by Zephyr Teachout, with the caption, “Joe Biden has a Big Corruption Problem.”

The op-ed claims Biden is corrupt because: a) He represented credit-card industry when he was Delaware senator; b) He attended fundraiser with health-insurance lobbyists; c) He attended a fundraiser with a fossil-fuel cofounder,” NBC reporter Mark Murray tweeted.

In fact, there is only one corrupt person in the picture right now and that is Donald Trump, which is why he has been impeached by the House of Representatives. But of course, Bernie will try to win by any means necessary, even if it means burning it all down.

Twitter reacts after Bernie Sanders campaign calls Joe Biden ‘corrupt’ on the eve of Donald Trump’s impeachment trial:

Advertisements

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Share your thoughts!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.