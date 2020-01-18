According to the House impeachment trial brief, Donald Trump is a national security threat and constitutional order will be in jeopardy if he is not convicted and removed from office.

Washington Post: “The House Democratic managers argue the Senate must ‘eliminate the threat that the President poses to America’s national security’ in the 111-page legal brief they filed Saturday.”

“With opening arguments in the Senate trial to begin Tuesday afternoon, the seven House managers had until 5 p.m. Saturday to file their brief describing why Trump should be convicted and removed from office. The White House defense team has until noon Monday to file its argument why he should be acquitted.”

Of course, Donald Trump’s response proves their point that he is a national security threat and a pathological liar. Read the full PDF document.

THE PRESIDENT'S ANSWER includes at least one overtly false claim: That Schiff invented a false version of the July 25 call because the initial transcript, plus an earlier one from April 21 weren't damaging enough. The April 21 transcript wasn't even released until months later. pic.twitter.com/2MnelAZkm3 — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) January 18, 2020

Reaction on Twitter to the House impeachment trial brief that states Donald Trump is a national security threat:

Incredibly, the White House response says Trump's own words "exonerate" him! The only correct response to this is to laugh in their faces. pic.twitter.com/rf1B2zpZU7 — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) January 18, 2020

The managers going right at the politics of the Senate: “History will judge each senator’s willingness to rise above partisan differences, view the facts honestly, and defend the Constitution. The outcome of these proceedings will determine …a safe and secure democracy” — Nicholas Fandos (@npfandos) January 18, 2020