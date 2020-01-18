According to the House impeachment trial brief, Donald Trump is a national security threat and constitutional order will be in jeopardy if he is not convicted and removed from office.

Washington Post: “The House Democratic managers argue the Senate must ‘eliminate the threat that the President poses to America’s national security’ in the 111-page legal brief they filed Saturday.”

“With opening arguments in the Senate trial to begin Tuesday afternoon, the seven House managers had until 5 p.m. Saturday to file their brief describing why Trump should be convicted and removed from office. The White House defense team has until noon Monday to file its argument why he should be acquitted.”

Of course, Donald Trump’s response proves their point that he is a national security threat and a pathological liar. Read the full PDF document.

Reaction on Twitter to the House impeachment trial brief that states Donald Trump is a national security threat:

