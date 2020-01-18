Twitter bursts out laughing after Devin Nunes demands CNN respond to his lawsuit as Lev Parnas implicates him in the Ukraine scandal. Parnas released more text messages, phone records and photographs that show his interactions with Nunes and his top aide, Derek Harvey.

Nunes tweetedUNREAL! @CNN willfully ignores the truth and defies a Federal Judge’s order to fully Answer my complaint, and refuses to explain extent of their coordination w/ Parnas in spreading false Vienna story. Who’s in control @ATT?”

Washington Post: “The text messages corroborate Parnas’s previous claims that he arranged conversations with the Ukrainian prosecutors for the Nunes aide. And they deepen questions about how much Nunes knew about the pressure campaign — even as he served as one of Trump’s most vociferous defenders during the House impeachment hearings.”

Devin Nunes’ meltdown comes as Donald Trump’s impeachment trial is set to get under way on Tuesday, January 21.

Twitter bursts out laughing after Devin Nunes demands CNN respond to his lawsuit as Lev Parnas details their interactions:

 

Advertisements

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Share your thoughts!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.