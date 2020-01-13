Maple Leaf Foods CEO Michael McCain rips “narcissist in Washington” Donald Trump in a blistering series of tweets over the events in Iran leading up to the plane crash. An employee of his company lost his wife and child in plane that was mistakenly shot down by Iranian forces after Qassem Soleimani was killed in a Trump-ordered drone strike.

McCain tweeted: “I’m Michael McCain, CEO of Maple Leaf Foods, and these are personal reflections. I am very angry, and time isn’t making me less angry.”

“A MLF colleague of mine lost his wife and family this week to a needless, irresponsible series of events in Iran.’

“U.S. government leaders unconstrained by checks/balances, concocted an ill-conceived plan to divert focus from political woes. The world knows Iran is a dangerous state, but the world found a path to contain it; not perfect but by most accounts it was the right direction,” McCain tweeted.

“A narcissist in Washington tears world accomplishments apart; destabilizes region. US now unwelcomed everywhere in the area including Iraq; tensions escalated to feverish pitch. Taking out despicable military leader terrorist? There are a hundred like him, standing next in line.”

“The collateral damage of this irresponsible, dangerous, ill-conceived behavior? 63 Canadians needlessly lost their lives in the crossfire, including the family of one of my MLF colleagues (his wife + 11 year old son)! We are mourning and I am livid,” McCain concluded in his Twitter thread.

Reaction on Twitter after Maple Leaf Foods CEO Michael McCain rips “narcissist in Washington” Donald Trump over Iran unrest:

Sir, you have put in words exactly how I have been feeling. I do not recall ever being this angry at a nation before. The entire country is to blame for this; shame of them. History will not be kind on the last 3 ½ yrs. Every single citizen needs to examine their soul. — Johanne L-Schirm (@jlschirm) January 13, 2020

Thank you. Millions of Canadians are grieving & are also mad as hell at being collateral damage to Trump’s narcissism. #TrumpsWarOfMassDistraction

— CynicalOldBroad (@GailMeyer2) January 13, 2020

This is very well written to explain how many of us feel. I am terribly sorry for you and for your colleague.

I hate that it is mostly the innocent who suffer from these awful decisions. We are doing the best we can to get our Government back in capable hands. — Sh*t somebody says (@kikibrew) January 13, 2020

[Photo credit: Twitter via @mapleleaffoods]