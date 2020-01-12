Virginia Democratic lawmaker Donald McEachin says he’s “tired of folks trying to tell Black folks that we shouldn’t support Joe Biden.”

McEachin tweeted: “I for one am sick and tired of folks trying to tell Black folks that we should not support Joe Biden. We know Joe we know his heart, we saw him support President Obama. We know what we are doing. Those who attack Joe either don’t know him or are just malevolent.”

A new Washington Post-Ipsos poll finds Biden leading by a wide margin among black voters. He leads his nearest rival, Sanders by over 20 points — 48% to 20%. Sanders leads among younger black voters.

“More than 8 in 10 African American adults say the outcome of the 2020 election is important to them, and 79 percent say it is important to them personally that Trump not win a second term, with 66 percent saying that is “extremely” important to them,” the Washington Post reports.

This comes as Nina Turner is attacking Joe Biden while trying to embellish Bernie Sanders’ thin legislative history and record on matters involving the black community. Bernie’s sidekicks like to tell black voters like me to believe he’s the only one who has our community at heart, yet all his years in public service literally show the opposite.