Donald Trump lied:  Defense Secretary Mark Esper says he “didn’t see specific evidence” that Iran was planning to attack four U.S. embassies when top general Qassem Soleimani was killed.

Said Esper told CBS News: “The president didn’t cite a specific piece of evidence. What he said was he believed. I didn’t see one, with regard to four embassies. What I’m saying is that I shared the president’s view that probably — my expectation was they were going to go after our embassies. The embassy is the most prominent display of American presence in a country.”

He twisted himself to tap dance around the lie on CNN’s State of the Union with Jake Tapper. He basically proved that the explanations from Trump are lies.

Trump lied: Mark Esper “didn’t see specific evidence” iran planned to attack 4 U.S. embassies:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Share your thoughts!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.