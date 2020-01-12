Donald Trump lied: Defense Secretary Mark Esper says he “didn’t see specific evidence” that Iran was planning to attack four U.S. embassies when top general Qassem Soleimani was killed.

Said Esper told CBS News: “The president didn’t cite a specific piece of evidence. What he said was he believed. I didn’t see one, with regard to four embassies. What I’m saying is that I shared the president’s view that probably — my expectation was they were going to go after our embassies. The embassy is the most prominent display of American presence in a country.”

NEWS: @EsperDod tells @margbrennan he "didn't see" specific evidence showing Iran planned to strike 4 U.S. embassies, despite @realDonaldTrump saying an attack at multiple embassies was “imminent." Watch more of Esper's interview on @FacetheNation today. pic.twitter.com/1Nud8waok1 — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) January 12, 2020

He twisted himself to tap dance around the lie on CNN’s State of the Union with Jake Tapper. He basically proved that the explanations from Trump are lies.

On CNN, Mark Esper makes it absolutely clear that the Trump administration is making it up as they go when they claim Soleimani posed an imminent threat to 4 different US embassies pic.twitter.com/Cm16XkOrlo — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 12, 2020

If Esper didn’t see this intel, that means: 1) Trump is lying, or 2) SecDef is out of the loop on a major military action Given the 15,000+ lies that Trump has told so far, let’s go with option 1 https://t.co/PitKbhTgk0 — Chris Lu (@ChrisLu44) January 12, 2020

Here’s that amazing video of Esper. * Shocking if the president twisted or embellished intelligence to justify military strikes to Congress and the public. * Shocking, not surprising. * Trump said Pelosi should have impeached George W. Bush for having “lied” about Iraq Intel https://t.co/0GTqy4ckn0 — Jonathan Allen (@jonallendc) January 12, 2020

Esper to Tapper: "I'm not gonna discuss intelligence. What the president said was he believed it probably could have been. He didn't cite intelligence." https://t.co/PL09MjYoJR — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 12, 2020