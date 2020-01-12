House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says “when Donald Trump calls somebody crazy, he knows that he is.” She said when he was engaging in projection with his juvenile name-calling.

“I don’t like to spend too much time on his crazy tweets because everything he says is a projection. When he calls somebody crazy, he knows that he is,” Pelosi said in an interview with ABC News, responding to his tweets calling her “Crazy Nancy.”

Separately, Trump is being brutally mocked on Twitter after he tweeted “Hose Republicans” during his usual rage tweeting over his impeachment.

