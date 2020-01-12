House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says “when Donald Trump calls somebody crazy, he knows that he is.” She said when he was engaging in projection with his juvenile name-calling.

“I don’t like to spend too much time on his crazy tweets because everything he says is a projection. When he calls somebody crazy, he knows that he is,” Pelosi said in an interview with ABC News, responding to his tweets calling her “Crazy Nancy.”

Separately, Trump is being brutally mocked on Twitter after he tweeted “Hose Republicans” during his usual rage tweeting over his impeachment.

Nancy Pelosi: “When Donald Trump calls somebody crazy, he knows that he is” as Twitter bursts out laughing over his unhinged ‘Hose Republicans’ tweet:

Donald Trump want's to Hose Republicans down because they are very very dirty pic.twitter.com/EHM5Y0LSzb — PoliticsIsMessy (@PoliticsIsMessy) January 12, 2020

Same, but finally agreed with Trump. It’s time to ⬇️ ”Hose Republicans.” How? Vote in the primaries and on Tuesday, November 3rd to end this ruinous blotch on our great nation and democracy. pic.twitter.com/io5NbnyHpr — ScanMyPhotos.com® — To The Rescue (@ScanMyPhotos) January 12, 2020

"Hose Republicans" sad when I see something misspelled trending and I automatically know its y'alls dumbass president pic.twitter.com/AkAmmMzeHU — Big Girl Slay 💋 (@Biggirlslay) January 12, 2020

I already knew why "Hose Republicans" was trending before I even checked the hashtag pic.twitter.com/r5AnGc3I6J — Stephanie (To Freedom!) (@qsteph) January 12, 2020