‘Hose Republicans’ trend after Donald Trump misspells House Republicans in unhinged meltdown over the “stigma of impeachment.””Sounds like some sort of protest and I really want to see it happen,” one user tweeted.

Trump tweeted: “Why should I have the stigma of Impeachment attached to my name when I did nothing wrong. Read the Transcripts! Hose Republicans voted 195-0 plus we got three Dems. Very unfair to tens of millions of voters!”

Um, if Donald Trump is tweeting or talking, he’s lying. He did not release the transcript of the call with the Ukrainian president. He released a call summary. He did something wrong because he won’t release the actual transcript and he has blocked his aides from testifying before Congress, which led to the articles of impeachment against him.

Trump has been rage-tweeting about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, calling her “crazy.” She responded by saying that he is projecting. When he calls somebody crazy, he knows that he is, Pelosi said.

Hose Republicans trend after Donald Trump misspells House Republicans in meltdown over his impeachment:

He tweets Hose Republicans only to delete it seconds later and you don't think it's done on purpose? No wonder your 409k is only up 50%… — Blatchford Sarnemington (@BKraus19) January 12, 2020

Trump projecting Hose Republicans is my favorite so far. He really doesn't like the Republican Party. There are no spines in the House of Senate. That's why he respects Pelosi. He might call her names, but she's got his number and he knows it. #HoseRepublicans by voting blue. pic.twitter.com/X7bkkUT3om — WeHearVoicesOutThere 🆘 (@WeHearPodcast) January 12, 2020

I tell you, I'd like to Hose Republicans. — LaurenBaratzLogsted (@LaurenBaratzL) January 12, 2020

Hose Republicans and POWDERED ADERRALL….. pic.twitter.com/pJTKs6hneE — jkjhgkhjkj (@hjgkkgjk) January 12, 2020

Hose Republicans is trending because @RealDonaldTrump* is a corrupt moron who won't allow the release of the full unredacted transcripts that show he's been committing crimes from the White Hose. — Fresh Brew (@TheFreshBrew) January 12, 2020

Hose Republicans, please report to the rotunda for hamberders and covfefe — Alt US Cyber Command (@AltCyberCommand) January 12, 2020

“Hose Republicans” 🤣😂🤣😂 The truth is always just under the surface with him. He just called the Republicans hosed pic.twitter.com/22XD3WyGhM — The.P.In.JPACK (@InJpack) January 12, 2020