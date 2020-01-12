‘Hose Republicans’ trend after Donald Trump misspells House Republicans in unhinged meltdown over the “stigma of impeachment.””Sounds like some sort of protest and I really want to see it happen,” one user tweeted.

Trump tweeted: “Why should I have the stigma of Impeachment attached to my name when I did nothing wrong. Read the Transcripts! Hose Republicans voted 195-0 plus we got three Dems. Very unfair to tens of millions of voters!”

Um, if Donald Trump is tweeting or talking, he’s lying. He did not release the transcript of the call with the Ukrainian president. He released a call summary. He did something wrong because he won’t release the actual transcript and he has blocked his aides from testifying before Congress, which led to the articles of impeachment against him.

Trump has been rage-tweeting about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, calling her “crazy.” She responded by saying that he is projecting. When he calls somebody crazy, he knows that he is, Pelosi said.

Hose Republicans trend after Donald Trump misspells House Republicans in meltdown over his impeachment:

