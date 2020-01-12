Elizabeth Warren fires back at Bernie Sanders campaign over claims he’s “sending volunteers out to trash me:” “I hope Bernie reconsiders and turns his campaign in a different direction.”

“A nearly yearlong run of good will between two of the leading progressives in the 2020 presidential race, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Bernie Sanders, appears to be evaporating in the run-up to the Iowa caucuses,” the New York Times reports.

“Ms. Warren said on Sunday she was ‘disappointed’ that Mr. Sanders’s campaign had been using a script for volunteers that suggested she was appealing mainly to highly educated voters and would not be able to expand the Democratic Party coalition.”

Warren: “I was disappointed to hear that Bernie is sending his volunteers out to trash me. I hope Bernie reconsiders and turns his campaign in a different direction.”

“We all saw the impact of the factionalism in 2016 and we can’t have a repeat of that. Democrats need to unite our party,” Warren said in another interview.

Bernie’s campaign also trashed former vice president Joe Biden in the same script and his campaign co-chair wrote an op-ed in The State attacking him on race.

More from Twitter as Elizabeth Warren fires back at Bernie Sanders campaign over claims he’s “sending volunteers out to trash me:”

