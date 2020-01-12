Elizabeth Warren fires back at Bernie Sanders campaign over claims he’s “sending volunteers out to trash me:” “I hope Bernie reconsiders and turns his campaign in a different direction.”

“A nearly yearlong run of good will between two of the leading progressives in the 2020 presidential race, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Bernie Sanders, appears to be evaporating in the run-up to the Iowa caucuses,” the New York Times reports.

“Ms. Warren said on Sunday she was ‘disappointed’ that Mr. Sanders’s campaign had been using a script for volunteers that suggested she was appealing mainly to highly educated voters and would not be able to expand the Democratic Party coalition.”

Warren: “I was disappointed to hear that Bernie is sending his volunteers out to trash me. I hope Bernie reconsiders and turns his campaign in a different direction.”

“We all saw the impact of the factionalism in 2016 and we can’t have a repeat of that. Democrats need to unite our party,” Warren said in another interview.

Bernie’s campaign also trashed former vice president Joe Biden in the same script and his campaign co-chair wrote an op-ed in The State attacking him on race.

More from Twitter as Elizabeth Warren fires back at Bernie Sanders campaign over claims he’s “sending volunteers out to trash me:”

Very happy to see Elizabeth Warren start to hit back at Bernie Sanders. pic.twitter.com/EPNkkEibLT — David Glasgow (@dvglasgow) January 12, 2020

Scoop: Bernie stealthily goes negative on Warren w/ a volunteer script to tell Warren-leaning voters that she only appeals to the "affluent"/"highly-educated" &

"She's bringing no new bases into the Dem Party" (I re-typed script below to protect sourcing) https://t.co/4IxNYNosrO pic.twitter.com/afussXPPlB — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) January 12, 2020

UPDATE via @AnnieGrayerCNN: @BernieSanders responds to the memo that depicts @ewarren negatively: “I just read about it. We have over 500 people on our campaign. People do certain things. I'm sure that in Elizabeth’s campaign, people do certain things as well.” (1/2) — Daniella Díaz (@DaniellaMicaela) January 12, 2020

