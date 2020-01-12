Bernie Sanders opposed busing in a 1974 interview because it caused “racial hostility,” yet his campaign attacked Joe Biden on Sunday for his views against busing. The hypocrisy is real.

Journalist Ryan Lizza tweeted: “Today the Sanders campaign attacked Biden on busing. But Sanders opposed busing, according to this 1974 interview. The reporter wrote that Sanders believed busing “creates racial hostility.”

This latest attack comes after Sanders campaign co-chair Nina Turner wrote an op-ed in The State attacking Joe Biden on race, while claiming with a straight face that Bernie has always stood up for black issues. That was nothing but pure puffery and embellishment.

Twitter reacts after Bernie Sanders opposed busing in 1974 interview after his campaign attacked Joe Biden:

Advertisements

Share your thoughts!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.