Bernie Sanders opposed busing in a 1974 interview because it caused “racial hostility,” yet his campaign attacked Joe Biden on Sunday for his views against busing. The hypocrisy is real.

Journalist Ryan Lizza tweeted: “Today the Sanders campaign attacked Biden on busing. But Sanders opposed busing, according to this 1974 interview. The reporter wrote that Sanders believed busing “creates racial hostility.”

Today the Sanders campaign attacked Biden on busing. But Sanders opposed busing, according to this 1974 interview. The reporter wrote that Sanders believed busing “creates racial hostility.” https://t.co/Z7z4TWm3dc pic.twitter.com/LpMlai8pqG — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) January 12, 2020

This latest attack comes after Sanders campaign co-chair Nina Turner wrote an op-ed in The State attacking Joe Biden on race, while claiming with a straight face that Bernie has always stood up for black issues. That was nothing but pure puffery and embellishment.

