Donald Trump buried in mockery after tweeting Nancy Pelosi “will go down as the worst Speaker in U.S. history” — “remember Dennis Hastert?” Twitter users shot back. Others reminded him that she impeached him as well.

Trump melted down on Twitter: “Nancy Pelosi will go down as the worst Speaker of the House in U.S. history!” (And he will go down as the worst president in U.S. history!).

Dennis Hastert served as the 51st Speaker of the House from 1999-2007. He was the longest Republican serving in that capacity. Hastert, who represented Illinois’ 14th congressional from 1987-2007, admitted to molesting four boys, as young as 14, during his stint as a high school wrestling coach.

Hastert was indicted on federal fraud charges on May 28, 2015, as he tried to hide his hush money payments to hide his past misconduct. The judge referred to Hastert during sentencing as a “serial child molester.”

Trump buried in mockery after tweeting Nancy Pelosi is the worst Speaker in U.S. history, um, remember Dennis Hastert:

