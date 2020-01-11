Donald Trump buried in mockery after tweeting Nancy Pelosi “will go down as the worst Speaker in U.S. history” — “remember Dennis Hastert?” Twitter users shot back. Others reminded him that she impeached him as well.

Trump melted down on Twitter: “Nancy Pelosi will go down as the worst Speaker of the House in U.S. history!” (And he will go down as the worst president in U.S. history!).

Nancy Pelosi will go down as the absolute worst Speaker of the House in U.S. history! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2020

Dennis Hastert served as the 51st Speaker of the House from 1999-2007. He was the longest Republican serving in that capacity. Hastert, who represented Illinois’ 14th congressional from 1987-2007, admitted to molesting four boys, as young as 14, during his stint as a high school wrestling coach.

Hastert was indicted on federal fraud charges on May 28, 2015, as he tried to hide his hush money payments to hide his past misconduct. The judge referred to Hastert during sentencing as a “serial child molester.”

Trump buried in mockery after tweeting Nancy Pelosi is the worst Speaker in U.S. history, um, remember Dennis Hastert:

Have you heard of a guy in your party named Dennis Hastert?https://t.co/1AYgKJjuXk — Helen Noble (@BoobPunchTina) January 11, 2020

Trump will go down as the most authoritarian, corrupt, and incompetent president in U.S. history. Please add to this updated list (see graphic). #GDS pic.twitter.com/pY75bqLIKL — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) January 11, 2020

Trump will go down as the absolute worst President in U.S. history. After all, he’s already making the history books for being one of just three presidents to ever be impeached. — Eugene Gu, MD 🧢 (@eugenegu) January 11, 2020

I swear I can hear you slurring this tweet as you typed it. — James Kosur (@JamesKosur) January 11, 2020

From the catalyst for 176 innocent people being killed. #BloodOnTrumpsHands — Tammy (@Tamster1212) January 11, 2020

You will go down in history as an IMPEACHED RACIST RAPIST.https://t.co/X8o2fX9F0U https://t.co/JhhOOlvinO — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) January 11, 2020

Nancy Pelosi? Oh you mean the the woman who was bringing articles of IMPEACHMENT against you. — Byron Ricketts (@BJR3_Boston) January 11, 2020