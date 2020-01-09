Twitter shreds Doug Collins after he said “Democrats mourn Soleimani more than Gold Star families because they’re in love with terrorists.”

Democrats are “in love with terrorists, we see that they mourn Soleimani more than they mourn our gold star families,” Collins said during an appearance on Fox News.

Um, never mind the fact that his Dear Leader Donald Trump has insulted Gold Star families, including Khizr Khan and widow Myeshia Johnson.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth clapped back hard: “I left parts of my body behind fighting terrorists in Iraq.”

“I left parts of my body behind fighting terrorists in Iraq.” .@SenDuckworth responds on @CNN to @RepDougCollins “Dems are in love with terrorists” statement. — Bianna Golodryga (@biannagolodryga) January 9, 2020

Former US Attorney Preet Bharara eviscerated Collins, who represents Georgia’s 9th district and donated to his opponent Devin Pandy.

“I happen to be a Democrat and I prosecuted terrorists for living. Sent many to prison for life. I don’t know what Doug Collins has ever done to for America except preen and sound stupid,” Bharara tweeted.

I happen to be a Democrat and I prosecuted terrorists for living. Sent many to prison for life. I don’t know what Doug Collins has ever done to for America except preen and sound stupid. https://t.co/AREc1pvjdX — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) January 9, 2020

Who is running against this craven un-American ignorant asshole named Doug Collins? I will max out to you tomorrow. I hope you all join me. https://t.co/AREc1pvjdX — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) January 9, 2020

Bharara has now helped to generate national interest in Collins reelection bid. Collins, like Sen. David Perdue, have gleefully assumed the role of being Donald Trump’s flunkies.

Let me make this absolutely clear! NO ONE is mourning the death of Soleimani! This is yet another lie of Doug Collins and the GOP to mislead the American people. Soleimani was a horrible human being who committed unspeakable atrocities. https://t.co/TaxYHfivti — DevinPandyForCongress (@DevinPandy) January 9, 2020

Twitter shreds Doug Collins for saying Democrats mourn Soleimani more than Gold Star families because they’re in love with terrorists:”

I have been following @PreetBharara since 2017 . I listen to his excellent podcast, Stay Tuned with Preet, all the time. He's always measured, always civil. For him to call Doug Collins an un-American ignorant asshole is eye popping And Collins, FYI, richly deserves it https://t.co/xxPLh0gaKp — (((Huxenstein))) (@BethGoldHux) January 9, 2020

Representative Doug Collins disparaging Democrats saying they mourn terrorists and not Gold Star families is a new level of lying douchebaggery that should be grounds for expelling him from Congress

. — Roadrunner (@BeeepBeeep33) January 9, 2020

Doug Collins is an example of why cousins should never have children. — The Tweetwit 🆘 (@TheTweetwit) January 9, 2020

Does Doug Collins really want to bring up Gold Star families? Let's not go there because there are some very raw emotions in regards to how Trump treats them. They don't deserve to go through that again. — Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) January 9, 2020

Doug Collins: The Democrats are not "in love with terrorists." Perhaps you're thinking of Trump who claims to have "fallen in love" with Kim Jong-un, a dictator responsible for killing an American college student, as well as several family members. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/4b9Wr6CYqQ — Linda Childers (@lindarchilders) January 9, 2020