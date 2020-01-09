Twitter shreds Doug Collins after he said “Democrats mourn Soleimani more than Gold Star families because they’re in love with terrorists.”

Democrats are “in love with terrorists, we see that they mourn Soleimani more than they mourn our gold star families,” Collins said during an appearance on Fox News.

Um, never mind the fact that his Dear Leader Donald Trump has insulted Gold Star families, including Khizr Khan and widow Myeshia Johnson.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth clapped back hard:  “I left parts of my body behind fighting terrorists in Iraq.”

Former US Attorney Preet Bharara eviscerated Collins, who represents Georgia’s 9th district and donated to his opponent Devin Pandy.

“I happen to be a Democrat and I prosecuted terrorists for living. Sent many to prison for life. I don’t know what Doug Collins has ever done to for America except preen and sound stupid,” Bharara tweeted.

Bharara has now helped to generate national interest in Collins reelection bid.  Collins, like Sen. David Perdue, have gleefully assumed the role of being Donald Trump’s flunkies.

