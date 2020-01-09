Former US Attorney Preet Bharara slams Doug Collins as a “craven un-American *sshole” after he said Democrats are “in love with terrorists.”

Bharara tweeted: Who is running against this craven un-American ignorant asshole named Doug Collins? I will max out to you tomorrow. I hope you all join me.

Democrats are “in love with terrorists, we see that they mourn Soleimani more than they mourn our gold star families,” Collins said during an appearance on Fox News.

Collins echoed the irresponsible lie from Nikki Haley, who claimed Democratic leadership and 2020 Democratic presidential candidates are the only ones mourning for Qassem Soleimani.

“I happen to be a Democrat and I prosecuted terrorists for living. Sent many to prison for life. I don’t know what Doug Collins has ever done to for America except preen and sound stupid,” Bharara tweeted.

