Former US Attorney Preet Bharara slams Doug Collins as a “craven un-American *sshole” after he said Democrats are “in love with terrorists.”

Bharara tweeted: Who is running against this craven un-American ignorant asshole named Doug Collins? I will max out to you tomorrow. I hope you all join me.

Democrats are “in love with terrorists, we see that they mourn Soleimani more than they mourn our gold star families,” Collins said during an appearance on Fox News.

Collins echoed the irresponsible lie from Nikki Haley, who claimed Democratic leadership and 2020 Democratic presidential candidates are the only ones mourning for Qassem Soleimani.

“I happen to be a Democrat and I prosecuted terrorists for living. Sent many to prison for life. I don’t know what Doug Collins has ever done to for America except preen and sound stupid,” Bharara tweeted.

This is FAR worse than Hillary calling some Trumpers deplorables. Doug Collins, a leader of GOP said ALL Democrats are "in love with terrorists" and mourn terrorists more than Gold star families. Collins is Trump's close friend. If Trump doesn't denounce we must assume he agrees: https://t.co/dV0seFGfAL — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) January 9, 2020

I shall join your call, @PreetBharara, in an effort to remove @RepDougCollins, the treasonous lickspittle that he is. — Timbo Resists (@TimFaulkner81) January 9, 2020

What kind of an asshole is Doug Collins? He thinks Democrats support terrorists over our own military! No Doug, we support following the law. Communicating with your fellow Reps and Senators when you plan to put our Military in harms way! Vote him out! #dougcollinsisafool — AlwaysRemember (@DPlucky) January 9, 2020

Wow. I don’t see the trump camp or any republicans mourning the contractor that was killed. I’ll bet I know why. He was an interpreter who was born in Iraq and lived in Sacramento. Nawres Hamid, 33, became a naturalized citizen in 2017 RIP 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/f3P7kvnVlE — That Guy (@TyScott72048136) January 9, 2020

@RepDougCollins office phone number is 202.225.9893

If busy try 770.297.3388 — larrymark (@larrymark) January 9, 2020

[Photo credit: Twitter via @preetbharara]