#IVotedForHillaryClinton trends as Iran retaliates after Trump-ordered drone strike killed Qassem Soleimani:  “She was f*cking right about everything with regards to Donald Trump,” one user tweeted.

Donald Trump, feeling the heat of the impeachment trial hanging over his head, erratically ordered the drone strike that killed the top Iranian general and others at the Baghdad airport last week.

Hillary Clinton warned us all, but white women chose not to listen. They voted for this lunatic and we are all suffering as a result. “A man you can bait with a tweet is not a man we can trust with nuclear weapons,” Clinton famously said on more than one occasion during the 2016 presidential campaign.

#IVotedForHillaryClinton trends on Twitter as Iran retaliates after Trump-ordered drone strike killed Qassem Soleimani:

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Share your thoughts!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.