#IVotedForHillaryClinton trends as Iran retaliates after Trump-ordered drone strike killed Qassem Soleimani: “She was f*cking right about everything with regards to Donald Trump,” one user tweeted.

Donald Trump, feeling the heat of the impeachment trial hanging over his head, erratically ordered the drone strike that killed the top Iranian general and others at the Baghdad airport last week.

Hillary Clinton warned us all, but white women chose not to listen. They voted for this lunatic and we are all suffering as a result. “A man you can bait with a tweet is not a man we can trust with nuclear weapons,” Clinton famously said on more than one occasion during the 2016 presidential campaign.

A man you can bait with a tweet is not a man we can trust with nuclear weapons. pic.twitter.com/YZJvqHDkkq — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 19, 2016

#IvotedforHillaryClinton who was fucking right about everything in regards to Donald Trump. EVERYTHING. — Generation Witch: Year One (125,619/150,000 words) (@SchuylerThorpe) January 8, 2020

#IvotedforHillaryClinton because I knew damn well our Nation would be in jeopardy of losing everything we had built up for Generations. To this day I don't trust people who did not do the right thing with their voting power. — ⚖️Bernie Sanders Gave Us Trump⚖️ (@KHiveQueenB) January 8, 2020

#IvotedforHillaryClinton and she was right about every fucking thing about @realDonaldTrump. EVERY FUCKING THING.#SheWasRightAboutEverything — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) January 8, 2020

#IvotedforHillaryClinton because she is educated, dignified, can always see the big picture, and for her entire life has been a public servant to America and it's citizens. Hillary was right about every fukin' thing. Trump is a Russian puppet and our entire nation is at risk. — 🇺🇸 Anne From Maine 🏳️‍🌈 (@AnneFromMaine) January 8, 2020

#IvotedforHillaryClinton

And I am so proud of that vote. — Martha Beall Mitchell 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈♀️ (@MarthaBeallMitc) January 8, 2020

#IvotedforHillaryClinton Because I knew unlike 53% of white educated women that trump was a shit head, these white women voted to have their own rights taken from them to uphold white supremacy because the are scared of losing status, now they are totally going lose it. — Mandolorian Beskar Upgrade + DarkSaber 🇿🇲 (@BlackOmen2021) January 8, 2020

#IvotedforHillaryClinton Hillary is a goddamn Nostradamus when it comes to Donald J. Trump. She told us everything that would happen, but she is a female so few people listened. Assholes. — Danny (@danzu72) January 8, 2020

I'm sorry that so many people chose his sideshow over your steadiness, and that we now all have to endure the terrifying circus.https://t.co/48NTMTwdvp#IvotedforHillaryClinton #DearLeadersOfTheWorld #TrumpsWar — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) January 8, 2020