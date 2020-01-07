“Liar” Nikki Haley draws backlash after saying “the only ones mourning the loss of Soleimani are our Democratic leaders and Democrat presidential candidates.”

Haley went on Donald Trump’s favorite channel to put on her sycophant show. Her comments are irresponsible and it is clear that Democrats are trying to restore order to Trump’s rash actions.

“The only ones mourning the loss of Soleimani are our Democrat leadership and Democrat Presidential candidates.” pic.twitter.com/IZJJqpxkBE — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) January 7, 2020

It sounds like she is auditioning for a Fox News job or to run for president in 2024. Either way, it’s pathetic and her reputation is in tatters.

Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson tweeted: “Shameful, dangerous comment. We’re in trouble as a nation when an ex-Governor and UN Ambassador would say something so dishonest, Nikki Haley. I’ve rarely agreed with your politics but I’ve always before respected you as a person. It demeans everyone when politicians go low.”

Nikki Haley Trying to smear Democrats for Trump's incompetence. Awe. There's the Nikki Haley I remember. The opportunistic grifter that road in on the Tea Trash wave. Spewing all the anti-government tropes. Until her state was hit with flooding. Then begging for Federal help. — Republican Swine (@RepublicanSwine) January 7, 2020

Nikki Haley is just Sarah Palin with a higher GPA. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) January 7, 2020

Nikki Haley is violent & shouldn't be elevated to positions of power. She's willing to do whatever is politically expedient at a given point in time, incl. pandering to right wing extremists & making knowingly false statements b/c she never genuinely cares about the consequences. https://t.co/r01xtELwM7 — Bree Newsome Bass (@BreeNewsome) January 7, 2020

Nikki Haley is garbage. That’s all. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) January 7, 2020

So when Nikki Haley falsely said that only Democratic presidential candidates mourned the death of Soleimani, she forgot to mention somebody of whom her statement was true … https://t.co/a35wOPi7lN — David Frum (@davidfrum) January 7, 2020

Watching Nikki Haley debase herself in the hopes of catching the trump train is really kind of grim. — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) January 7, 2020

Nikki Haley is an idiot. She has no political career. Her political career ended last fall, when she admitted she sided with the traitor Trump rather than Rex Tillerson and General Kelly who were trying to be patriotic. — Tomi T Ahonen (@tomiahonen) January 7, 2020

Statements like this are the absolute epitome of irresponsibility. Was Trump’s action irresponsible and rash? Probably. Did he do it for the wrong reason. Absolutely. The point is Dem leaders are trying to bring order to the chaos. They would live to see prez power reigned in. — Kriss (@KMC4wauk) January 7, 2020

You know the international conventions , you inept fraud!! And yet you back a man that allows posing with corpses go without consequences. You ALL should be dragged to Nuremberg. pic.twitter.com/PLyXWvtMbF

— GSKH1237 (@gskh1237) January 7, 2020

You are such a disgrace. There is no demagogue like a Republican demagogue. I would say it’s shameful but you all support Trump in lockstep, you have no shame. — JefferyS 🔥👨‍🚒🚒🇺🇸🔥⚖🍺🥃🏴‍☠️🏝🔥 (@JefferySchroed2) January 7, 2020

Shameful, dangerous comment. We're in trouble as a nation when an ex-Governor and UN Ambassador would say something so dishonest, Nikki Haley. I've rarely agreed with your politics but I've always before respected you as a person. It demeans everyone when politicians go low.

— Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) January 7, 2020

Know what I’m mourning, lady? I’m mourning the fact that we are about to start losing hundreds of our military members for absolutely nothing. The orange con man acted on a whim to create a distraction and to look like a hero to his base. What an ignorant statement. — Donna Pawlowski 🌊🌊🌊 (@Donnalee711) January 7, 2020

It is utterly disgusting to see you go so low. I used to have respect and admiration for you as our first female governor in SC. But now you are just a pathetic sycophant helping to sow division in this country. What a disappointment.

— 🌊Everyone Knows It’s Wendy🌊 (@leighleigh5t) January 7, 2020

There’s a difference between HAVING character & BEING a character. Darling Nikki is the latest iteration of Trump’s GOP devolving from having character, to being a character, to a caricature. Condolences on the death of their collective souls. History will be damning & unkind. — Louis R. Bridgeman (@LouisRBridgema3) January 7, 2020