Iranians react to Donald Trump’s threat to commit war crimes by targeting cultural sites in their country with pictures of their favorite sites:  “All we need is a baboon-faced thug threatening us and our culture,” one user tweeted.

Trump melted down on Twitter as the truth filtered out after he impulsively ordered the assassination of top general Qassem Soleimani in Iraq.

He tweeted:  “Let this serve as a WARNING that if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets, we have targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD. The USA wants no more threats!”

Iranians react to Donald Trump’s threat to commit war crimes by targeting cultural sites:

 

