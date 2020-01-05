Iranians react to Donald Trump’s threat to commit war crimes by targeting cultural sites in their country with pictures of their favorite sites: “All we need is a baboon-faced thug threatening us and our culture,” one user tweeted.

Trump melted down on Twitter as the truth filtered out after he impulsively ordered the assassination of top general Qassem Soleimani in Iraq.

He tweeted: “Let this serve as a WARNING that if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets, we have targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD. The USA wants no more threats!”

Iran is talking very boldly about targeting certain USA assets as revenge for our ridding the world of their terrorist leader who had just killed an American, & badly wounded many others, not to mention all of the people he had killed over his lifetime, including recently…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2020

….hundreds of Iranian protesters. He was already attacking our Embassy, and preparing for additional hits in other locations. Iran has been nothing but problems for many years. Let this serve as a WARNING that if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets, we have….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2020

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2020

It's so sad that someone who claims to be a "stable genius" with the "best words" cannot see how #IranianCulturalSites are so unique to that part of the world. Even the Nazis avoided bombing them out of respect for the country and its people. — Generation Witch: Year One (122,631/150,000 words) (@SchuylerThorpe) January 5, 2020

Trump's threat to destroy #IranianCulturalSites…sounds awfully similar to what ISIS actually done. Hmm. #WorldWarThree #Iranattack — Steven McCallum (@SMcCallum93) January 5, 2020

Tehran Museum of Modern Art, the first museum in the region dedicated to modern art, opened in 1977. It houses the largest collection of American & European modern art held outside the West. #IranianCulturalSites pic.twitter.com/y0kXahMWTY — Shiva Balaghi (@SBalaghi) January 5, 2020

All we needed was an uncultured baboon-faced thug threatening us and our culture.. https://t.co/c4cXl1jX2D — AtiehS (@AtiehS) January 5, 2020

One of my favorite #IranianCulturalSites is Nasir-ol-molk Mosque, located in my paternal hometown Shiraz! #NoWarOnIran pic.twitter.com/yeYFgbNcdn — Harmony (@RogerianFreud) January 5, 2020

This is my favorite cultural place in Iran #IranianCulturalSites Sheikh lotfollah mosque in Isfahan pic.twitter.com/XfT7Vui1Gw — Zahra (@Zahrastorie) January 5, 2020

I have so many favorites. But here are my favorites in Yazd. Top left: Amir Chaqmaq Complex, Top right: Lari House, Bottom: Fire of Varahram (Zoroastrian temple) #IranianCulturalSites pic.twitter.com/8ZM7N8T0T5 — No War With Iran (@polimusings1) January 5, 2020

One of my favorite #IranianCulturalSites is Nasīr al-Mulk Mosque in Shiraz mostly known as the “Pink Mosque”.

Look at this beautiful architecture and the dance of light and colours. Stop this moron from destroying years of history, art and culture!!! #NoWarOnIran pic.twitter.com/lg6BfvdZdR — Hajar Moradi (@hajar_moradi) January 5, 2020