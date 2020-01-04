Fire and Fury II: Donald Trump threatens to commit war crimes by targeting Iranian cultural sites as he melts down on Twitter after he ordered the assassination of top general Qassem Soleimani.

Trump tweeted: “Let this serve as a WARNING that if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets, we have targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD. The USA wants no more threats!”

So, he threatening to kill civilians. Ladies and gentlemen, if you didn’t already come to the conclusion….there is a mad man running this country…in the ground.

Twitter reacts as Donald Trump threatens to commit war crimes by targeting Iranian cultural sites:

