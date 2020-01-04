Fire and Fury II: Donald Trump threatens to commit war crimes by targeting Iranian cultural sites as he melts down on Twitter after he ordered the assassination of top general Qassem Soleimani.

Trump tweeted: “Let this serve as a WARNING that if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets, we have targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD. The USA wants no more threats!”

So, he threatening to kill civilians. Ladies and gentlemen, if you didn’t already come to the conclusion….there is a mad man running this country…in the ground.

Iran is talking very boldly about targeting certain USA assets as revenge for our ridding the world of their terrorist leader who had just killed an American, & badly wounded many others, not to mention all of the people he had killed over his lifetime, including recently…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2020

….hundreds of Iranian protesters. He was already attacking our Embassy, and preparing for additional hits in other locations. Iran has been nothing but problems for many years. Let this serve as a WARNING that if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets, we have….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2020

….targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD. The USA wants no more threats!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2020

Twitter reacts as Donald Trump threatens to commit war crimes by targeting Iranian cultural sites:

You are so juvenile. Your threats mean nothing to people who revere martyrdom. You’re in over your head, Sparky, and you’re taking us all down with you. Next thing you know, the Trump presidential sharpie will appear. . #WorstPresidentEver #iran #TrumpsWar #IdiotInChief — 🌊BikerResists🇨🇦🇲🇽 (@ChapDog78) January 4, 2020

I thought we weren’t supposed to telegraph our moves in advance. You said that!

— 🎱 L.D. Thill 🌵 (@RagingPachyderm) January 4, 2020

Purposefully destroying cultural sites is a war crime. Not like you care about that. — Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) January 4, 2020

The blood of EVERY single American is now on your hands. A real leader doesn’t send out braggadocio tweets to make himself feel better about what clearly is insecurity about his own manhood. pic.twitter.com/9Vr239TOhU

— justice4all (@glangendorf01) January 4, 2020

Dumbest president ever! Let’s just incite them and then act surprised when they retaliate, and then use that as permission to attack them again! You are a loser! pic.twitter.com/Qqf1NlgBSf — UnderdogResists (@Beavis2017WA) January 4, 2020

The President of the United States should never threaten on Twitter or anywhere else to target another country’s non-millitary cultural sites. That is an act of evil terrorism with no strategic value whatsoever other than destroying people’s heritage and history. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) January 4, 2020