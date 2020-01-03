Joe Biden hammers Donald Trump over the assassination of Qassim Suleimani, a top Iranian commander: He “just tossed a stick of dynamite into a tinderbox” and “owes the American people an explanation.”

Former vice president Joe Biden slammed Trump’s erratic move: Suleimani’s assassination “is a hugely escalatory move in an already dangerous region.”

“President Trump just tossed a stick of dynamite into a tinderbox, and he owes the American people an explanation of the strategy and plan to keep safe our troops and embassy personnel, our people and our interests, both here at home and abroad, and our partners throughout the region and beyond,” Biden wrote.

Sen. Bernie Sanders also condemned Trump’s erratic actions: This “dangerous escalation brings us closer to another disastrous war in the Middle East.”

Sanders is the first Democratic presidential candidate to call Suleimani’s death an assassination. Trump’s actions could “cost countless lives and trillions more dollars.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren echoed much of Biden’s views that Suleimani is “a murderer” but added that Trump’s “reckless move escalates the situation with Iran and increases the likelihood of more deaths and new Middle East conflict.”

Some Twitter users have questioned the timing of the drone strike, with many saying Trump is acting erratically over his impeachment.

Democratic presidential candidates condemn Donald Trump over assassination of Qassim Suleimani:

Others are weighing in on Twitter:

