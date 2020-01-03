Joe Biden hammers Donald Trump over the assassination of Qassim Suleimani, a top Iranian commander: He “just tossed a stick of dynamite into a tinderbox” and “owes the American people an explanation.”

Former vice president Joe Biden slammed Trump’s erratic move: Suleimani’s assassination “is a hugely escalatory move in an already dangerous region.”

“President Trump just tossed a stick of dynamite into a tinderbox, and he owes the American people an explanation of the strategy and plan to keep safe our troops and embassy personnel, our people and our interests, both here at home and abroad, and our partners throughout the region and beyond,” Biden wrote.

My statement on the killing of Qassem Soleimani. pic.twitter.com/4Q9tlLAYFB — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 3, 2020

Sen. Bernie Sanders also condemned Trump’s erratic actions: This “dangerous escalation brings us closer to another disastrous war in the Middle East.”

Sanders is the first Democratic presidential candidate to call Suleimani’s death an assassination. Trump’s actions could “cost countless lives and trillions more dollars.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren echoed much of Biden’s views that Suleimani is “a murderer” but added that Trump’s “reckless move escalates the situation with Iran and increases the likelihood of more deaths and new Middle East conflict.”

Soleimani was a murderer, responsible for the deaths of thousands, including hundreds of Americans. But this reckless move escalates the situation with Iran and increases the likelihood of more deaths and new Middle East conflict. Our priority must be to avoid another costly war. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 3, 2020

Some Twitter users have questioned the timing of the drone strike, with many saying Trump is acting erratically over his impeachment.

Democratic presidential candidates condemn Donald Trump over assassination of Qassim Suleimani:

Statement on the killing of Qassem Soleimani. pic.twitter.com/NIiDJSOjZy — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) January 3, 2020

Others are weighing in on Twitter:

BREAKING: Iraq’s Parliament vows to eliminate the US presence in #Iraq — deputy parliament speaker says they’ll hold an emergency meeting & make "decisive decisions that put an end to US presence inside Iraq" — Gillian Turner (@GillianHTurner) January 3, 2020

Trump authorized an act of war against Iran, killing an Iranian military leader, with a drone strike, and escalated the situation in the mid-East. Is this the cost to our nation of a President, impeached, who doesn’t know what he’s doing? https://t.co/iWg6ofFgRq — John P. Flannery (@JonFlan) January 3, 2020

Brett McGurk, former special envoy to coalition to defeat ISIS: "We need to presume we are now in a state of war with Iran … and that is not something that the Trump administration appears to have been prepared for." https://t.co/PRptuVXCdO — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 3, 2020

Retired Admiral James Stavridis on Qassim Suleimani's death: "Strategically …we are pouring gasoline on a smoldering fire with no structure or strategy for where we're going to take this thing next."https://t.co/m0AIMkuilh — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 3, 2020

Kaine: "Suleimani was a despicable killer, but this drastic escalation of hostilities — waging a military attack on Iraqi soil over the objections of that country and without congressional authorization — will increase the threat to American troops, diplomats … in the region." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 3, 2020