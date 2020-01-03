Black Twitter responds with hilarious memes over the possibility of World War 3 after Donald Trump orders the assassination of a top Iranian commander. Sounds like he’s mad over his impeachment.

The Pentagon announced that Qassem Soleimani, head of Iran’s IRGC was killed by a drone strike at the airport in Baghdad.

“At the direction of the President, the U.S. military has taken decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization,” the statement from the Pentagon read.

“General Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region. General Soleimani and his Quds Force were responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition service members and the wounding of thousands more.”

“He had orchestrated attacks on coalition bases in Iraq over the last several months – including the attack on December 27th – culminating in the death and wounding of additional American and Iraqi personnel. General Soleimani also approved the attacks on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad that took place this week.”

Black Twitter responds with hilarious memes over possibility of World War 3:

Black Twitter: Your war should look like your water fountains did…. pic.twitter.com/AwXJpiPgDZ — 12/31 Erotic Stories Bae (@Mr_Alexius) January 3, 2020

*World War 3 starting* *black Twitter not taking it serious*: #WWIII pic.twitter.com/hEWb6q94LW — Boo Boo Shoester (@BruhMan_4thFlo) January 3, 2020

Republicans scrolling through Black Twitter seeing that we couldn’t give two fucks about #WWIII pic.twitter.com/CCq0PZhvDZ — Jinx 🧜🏾‍♀️ (@JinxDaBrat) January 3, 2020

Black Twitter:

Ghana, is that invite still open? pic.twitter.com/8lJtJZGT24 — Who all up in there? (@clifftothemound) January 3, 2020

Black Twitter not caring about World War 3 and making it a joke pic.twitter.com/FZB4bSvA6Q — ♉︎♓︎♊︎ (@_knowimwright) January 3, 2020