Death to America trends on Twitter after Iraqi protesters storm the US embassy in Baghdad. In response, Donald Trump threatens war via tweet. This is all happening on New Year’s Eve. SMH.

Protesters stormed the embassy shouting “death to America” following airstrikes by American forces in Iraq on an Iran-backed militia. The ambassador and embassy staff had been evacuated from the compound after protesters stormed the embassy grounds. The protesters set fire to the reception area. Gunfire was also heard coming from the compound.

Trump tweeted:  “Iran killed an American contractor, wounding many. We strongly responded, and always will. Now Iran is orchestrating an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq. They will be held fully responsible. In addition, we expect Iraq to use its forces to protect the Embassy, and so notified!”

