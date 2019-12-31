Death to America trends on Twitter after Iraqi protesters storm the US embassy in Baghdad. In response, Donald Trump threatens war via tweet. This is all happening on New Year’s Eve. SMH.

Protesters stormed the embassy shouting “death to America” following airstrikes by American forces in Iraq on an Iran-backed militia. The ambassador and embassy staff had been evacuated from the compound after protesters stormed the embassy grounds. The protesters set fire to the reception area. Gunfire was also heard coming from the compound.

Trump tweeted: “Iran killed an American contractor, wounding many. We strongly responded, and always will. Now Iran is orchestrating an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq. They will be held fully responsible. In addition, we expect Iraq to use its forces to protect the Embassy, and so notified!”

Protesters chanting "Death to America" attempt to storm U.S. Embassy in Baghdad https://t.co/jBAkfKEWbT — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) December 31, 2019

UPDATE: Iraqi protesters have got a little way inside the US embassy in Baghdad. They’re setting fires. Video by @Mustafa_salimb pic.twitter.com/mt5gHeUB9G — Liz Sly (@LizSly) December 31, 2019

🔴🇮🇶 #BREAKING: Iraqi protesters attack #US embassy in Baghdad: Staff are evacuated as mob storms complex burning flags and chanting 'death to America' over air strikes on H3zb0llah that killed 25 pic.twitter.com/xIwIaVbEYj — روح اللہ مجلسی (@R_majlisi110) December 31, 2019

Protesters set up tents outside the U.S. embassy in #Baghdad, chanting anti-US slogans, holding banners, ‘Death to America, death to Israel.’ pic.twitter.com/s8GdEImSj1 — Rudaw English (@RudawEnglish) December 31, 2019

