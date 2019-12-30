Twitter rips Mike Bloomberg over his pledge to turn East Room into an open office plan as president. Of course, he’s getting ratio’d on Twitter: “Classic case of a solution looking for a problem,” one user tweeted.

Bloomberg tweeted:  “As president, I’ll turn the East Room into an open office plan, where I’ll sit with our team. I’ll use the Oval Office for some official functions – never for tweeting – but the rest of the time, I’ll be where a leader should be: with the team.”

That is a horrible idea. The thought that you would turn the East Room, with all its history, into an open office floor plan is beyond pathetic. If you think the Trump White House is leaky, imagine the president sitting in an open office space with people all around him, while communicating with world leaders.

Stupidity is flowing from the Democratic presidential nominees today. Earlier Joe Biden said he was open to selecting a Republican VP. Naturally that’s trending on Twitter, as is East Room. Meanwhile Donald Trump continues to meltdown over the impeachment trial hanging over his head.

Twitter hammers Mike Bloomberg over his pledge to turn East Room into an open office plan as president:

