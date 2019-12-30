Twitter rips Mike Bloomberg over his pledge to turn East Room into an open office plan as president. Of course, he’s getting ratio’d on Twitter: “Classic case of a solution looking for a problem,” one user tweeted.

Bloomberg tweeted: “As president, I’ll turn the East Room into an open office plan, where I’ll sit with our team. I’ll use the Oval Office for some official functions – never for tweeting – but the rest of the time, I’ll be where a leader should be: with the team.”

As president, I'll turn the East Room into an open office plan, where I’ll sit with our team. I’ll use the Oval Office for some official functions – never for tweeting – but the rest of the time, I’ll be where a leader should be: with the team. https://t.co/zIU3ZL5uIv pic.twitter.com/jLwWKJCmxw — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) December 30, 2019

That is a horrible idea. The thought that you would turn the East Room, with all its history, into an open office floor plan is beyond pathetic. If you think the Trump White House is leaky, imagine the president sitting in an open office space with people all around him, while communicating with world leaders.

Stupidity is flowing from the Democratic presidential nominees today. Earlier Joe Biden said he was open to selecting a Republican VP. Naturally that’s trending on Twitter, as is East Room. Meanwhile Donald Trump continues to meltdown over the impeachment trial hanging over his head.

Twitter hammers Mike Bloomberg over his pledge to turn East Room into an open office plan as president:

It’s vital that the President know exactly what everyone around him had for dinner the night before. — Amazing Polly (@99freemind) December 30, 2019

"Now we're entering the East Room — where the bodies of Lincoln and FDR lay in repose, where LBJ signed the Civil Rights Act and Reagan signed the INF Treaty with Gorbachev, where Obama announced the death of Bin Laden, and where Todd now runs the West Wing March Madness pool." pic.twitter.com/jBTGv4qMzp — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) December 30, 2019

My favorite part of the East Room open office plan is that it's almost physically impossible to leave. pic.twitter.com/HUKPRDfjLo — Osita Nwanevu (@OsitaNwanevu) December 30, 2019

The bodies of 7 presidents – including Lincoln, FDR and JFK – lied in repose in the East Room. LBJ signed the Civil Rights Act of 1964 in that room. The Camp David Accords were signed there. Reagan and Gorbachev signed the INF treaty there. Obama announced bin Laden's death there https://t.co/u8ZUb1Wc30 — Kyle Feldscher (@Kyle_Feldscher) December 30, 2019

Cubicles! A horrible idea. The East Room isn’t a council chamber—it’s arguably the single most important room in the White House, layered with more than two centuries of emotional and symbolic associations for Americans. What a soulless, technocratic freak @MikeBloomberg is! pic.twitter.com/uVaY7SMwDs — Theodore Grunewald (@TedGrunewald) December 30, 2019

"East Room" does Bloomberg think this will make people want to vote for him? Sorry from where I sit at the table does nothing for me….#NHPolitics — MikeofBoston (@griffbos) December 30, 2019

As president, I'd convert the East Room into a giant demonstration kitchen w/ an island in the middle so I could fume at my team for letting Podesta's Risotto get too dry & starchy. I'd never tweet in the Oval Office because that's where the Chef's Table amuse bouche is served. — Radio Justice 📻🎙 (@justiceputnam) December 30, 2019

As president, I'll turn the East Room into an open office plan, where I’ll sit with our team. I’ll use the Oval Office for some official functions – never for tweeting – but the rest of the time, I’ll be where a leader should be: with the team. pic.twitter.com/6DMkwfem8l — PebblesJ (@Madison_Jourdan) December 30, 2019