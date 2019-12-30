MSNBC’s Joy Ann Reid says Nancy Pelosi ‘Won the Year’ in politics and will “go down in history as one of the three strongest speakers in the United States.”

The AM Joy host and her panel praised Pelosi for masterfully handling Donald Trump’s impeachment. Trump didn’t think she would actually go through with his impeachment. He thought wrong.

Pelosi has also been tough when dealing with him on any issue, often leaving him triggered to the point of a meltdown.

Trump has had a nonstop meltdown over the holiday break after Pelosi left his impeachment trial hanging over his head instead of sending it to the Senate right away.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he was coordinating with the White House on the trial. In other words, it would be a sham trial. Sen. Lisa Murkowski said she was “disturbed” by McConnell’s comments.

Twitter reacts after Joy Ann Reid says Nancy Pelosi ‘Won the Year’ in politics:

She’s a God damned genius, is what she is. pic.twitter.com/jRj52m0Z1a — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) December 30, 2019