Former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton lead well wishes after Rep. John Lewis announced he has Stage 4 pancreatic cancer: “He has an incomparable will to fight.” The announcement reverberated around social media, with many reacting with shock at the news.

“I have been in some kind of fight – for freedom, equality, basic human rights – for nearly my entire life. I have never faced a fight quite like the one I have now,” Lewis said in a press release.

“This month in a routine medical visit, and subsequent tests, doctors discovered Stage IV pancreatic cancer. This diagnosis has been reconfirmed.

“While I am clear-eyed about the prognosis, doctors have told me that recent medical advances have made this type of cancer treatable in many cases, that treatment options are no longer as debilitating as they once were, and that I have a fighting chance.”

“So I have decided to do what I know to do and do what I have always done: I am going to fight it and keep fighting for the Beloved Community. We still have many bridges to cross,” Lewis said.

President Obama tweeted: “If there’s one thing I love about [John Lewis], it’s his incomparable will to fight. I know he’s got a lot more of that left in him. Praying for you, my friend.”

President Clinton tweeted: “If there’s anyone with the strength and courage to fight this, it’s you, John. Hillary and I love you, and we join with millions of other Americans in praying for you and your family.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tweeted: [John Lewis], we are all praying for you following this diagnosis. John, know that generations of Americans have you in their thoughts & prayers as you face this fight. We are all praying that you are comfortable. We know that you will be well.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp tweeted: “John Lewis has always been a fighter and I know he will approach this challenge the same way: with passion, grit, and determination. Along with millions of people, @GAFirstLady, the girls, and I are praying for @repjohnlewis and his family.

Sen. Kamala Harris tweeted: “My friend John Lewis has gone up the rough side of the mountain many times before and his battle with pancreatic cancer is no different. Our nation is praying for you, John.”

Pete Buttigieg weighed in: “John Lewis is a living example of strength that America needs now more than ever. We will be pulling for him and praying for him and his family as he battles cancer with his characteristic grace and courage.”

Donald Trump, who previously attacked Rep. Lewis as a “do nothing” congressman, has yet to weigh in. He has been busy attacking Speaker Pelosi as the impeachment trial hangs over his head.

Twitter reacts after Rep. John Lewis announced he has Stage 4 pancreatic cancer:

Dear Congressman.

You are loved.

You are respected.

You are magnificent.

Lifting you up in prayer, peace and the power of your ancestors this day.

