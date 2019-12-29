Donald Trump’s holiday meltdown continues as he attacks Nancy Pelosi over homelessness in San Francisco as his impeachment trial hangs over his head for another week. “You might want to clean up your own backyard first,” one user tweeted in reference to Florida.

Trump played the incitement card again by attacking her over homelessness in San Francisco like he did when he called Baltimore “rat-infested” in a shameful attack on the late Elijah Cummings.

Trump tweeted: “Crazy Nancy Pelosi should spend more time in her decaying city and less time on the impeachment hoax!”

It’s ironic that he’s ignoring the homeless problem in his newly adopted state of Florida. But political leaders in both those states are holding him accountable and that’s not going over well with him.

In fact, Trump’s own US Interagency Council on Homelessness finds that the top states grappling with homelessness are California, New York, Florida, Texas and Washington state rounding out the top five.

Of course, there was no impeachment hoax. He tried to bribe a foreign government to dig up dirt on a political opponent, plus refused to allow his aides to testify and did not produce the documents Congress rightfully requested. There was no alternative other than to impeach him.

Reaction on Twitter as Donald Trump’s holiday meltdown continues as he attacks Nancy Pelosi over homelessness in San Francisco:

