At least two people were killed, one in critical condition after a church shooting in White Settlement, Texas on Sunday. The shooting occurred at the Church of Christ while services were being live streamed on YouTube.

The shooter is believed to be among the three people shot, Fort Worth Fire Department spokesman Mike Drivdahl said, CBS DFW reports. Police responded to the scene at about 9:57 a.m. after reports of gunfire and people wounded.

Let it sink in that in 2019, there is still a town in America called White Settlement. The shooting comes as five people were stabbed in a rabbi’s home in upstate New York yesterday. Meanwhile, Donald Trump is busy attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

