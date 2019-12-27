#WhiteHouseShows trend as Donald Trump and his minions are mercilessly mocked on Twitter: “The Amazing Racist,” one user tweeted.

Trump is being mocked after he had a meltdown because a Canadian broadcaster cut his cameo scene from Home Alone 2. The cut was made in 2014, but yet he’s blamed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

#WhiteHouseShows trend as Donald Trump and his minions are mercilessly mocked on Twitter:

[Photo Credit: Twitter via @AppleCiderRadio]

