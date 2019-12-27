#WhiteHouseShows trend as Donald Trump and his minions are mercilessly mocked on Twitter: “The Amazing Racist,” one user tweeted.
Trump is being mocked after he had a meltdown because a Canadian broadcaster cut his cameo scene from Home Alone 2. The cut was made in 2014, but yet he’s blamed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
The Real Housewives of Washington, DC #WhiteHouseShows pic.twitter.com/Bfg9YsQepZ
— Matt Johnson (@HotPockets4All) December 27, 2019
The Amazing Racist #WhiteHouseShows pic.twitter.com/MVt6ogjYSi
— Mister Race Bannon (@MrRaceBannon) December 27, 2019
#WhiteHouseShows
Daughter Wives pic.twitter.com/r0bM8GhDhF
— darrin stevens (@DarrinWS77) December 27, 2019
Alt-right In The Family #WhiteHouseShows pic.twitter.com/XNX7CYpv64
— Michael 🎧 (@quickbear) December 27, 2019
The Lyin' the Witch Hunt and the Wardrobe Malfunction
Bedbugs & Broomsticks
R*A*S*H
DyeNasty
How I Cheated on Your Mother
Druggie Howser
— Howard (@HowardA_Esq) December 27, 2019
Are You Dumber Than a 5th Grader? #WhiteHouseShows pic.twitter.com/r73OlJtMWc
— CK (@charley_ck14) December 27, 2019
Who’s Shine is it Anyway 🤔😱 pic.twitter.com/vZErldulpT
— Midwest Crypt Keeper ☠️ (@CryptMidwest) December 27, 2019
Orange is the New Impeached #WhiteHouseShows
— .:RiotGrl:. (@RiotGrlErin) December 27, 2019
American Horror Story #WhiteHouseShows pic.twitter.com/tnZfM3PFMw
— Salvee Salad (@salveesalad) December 27, 2019
Keeping Up With The Corruptshians #WhiteHouseShows pic.twitter.com/13ZSgob3Ak
— Matt Johnson (@HotPockets4All) December 27, 2019
#WhiteHouseShows House of Lies pic.twitter.com/oRzYHPVIJo
— Any Democratic Candidate 2020 (@AppleCiderRadio) December 27, 2019
Breaking Vlad.
— Robin' around the 🎄 (@NeverThatRobin2) December 27, 2019
Caged and Afraid pic.twitter.com/46nXaXD27J
— Baby Deadpool the Urban Viking Sage (@Eminem11684) December 27, 2019
Silver Spoons reboot #WhiteHouseShows pic.twitter.com/uC8gtCoEHI
— Matt Johnson (@HotPockets4All) December 27, 2019
James And The Giant ImPeach #WhiteHouseShows pic.twitter.com/vRaQFZlfQ5
— DrRichardMakin (@GASMakin) December 27, 2019
