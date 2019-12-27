Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s campaign sounds the alarm as donations fall 30% as the fourth quarter winds down.

“So far this quarter, we’ve raised a little over $17 million, that’s a good chunk behind where we were at this time last quarter,” the campaign wrote in an email sent to supporters.

“But if the numbers don’t pick up, we run the risk of having to pull back plans to organize for Elizabeth Warren in all 50 states during the primary. And that plan is central to her path to victory,” the email said.

This comes after Warren went after presidential rival Pete Buttigieg over a billionaire donor holding a fundraiser for him in a “wine cave.” Buttigieg clapped back by reminding her that she got money from wealthy donors in her Senate coffers.

As Elizabeth Warren’s campaign sounds the alarm about donations drying up, Donald Trump, who is awash in cash, has been on a nonstop holiday meltdown over his impeachment.