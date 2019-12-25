Trump’s border patrol gets hammered after tweeting, “Santa, his reindeer are cleared for entry into the US:”

Donald Trump’s border patrol gets hammered after tweeting “Santa, his reindeer are cleared for entry into the United States.” The Santa in the picture had some kind of identification in his hand….his papers.

The United States Customs and Border Patrol agency’s Christmas tweet on its official account spectacularly backfired: “Santa, his reindeer and all of the presents have been cleared by CBP for entry into the United States!”

Santa, his reindeer and all of the presents have been cleared by CBP for entry into the United States! @NoradSanta pic.twitter.com/D28Xd8dAcg — CBP (@CBP) December 25, 2019

So are you going to use this opportunity with Santa to send all the babies you’re stealing at the border concentration camps to Betsy DeVos’s adoption agency? — #ViveLaRésistance #TrumpsAreTraitors🌊🌊 (@JustWhatNowWhy) December 25, 2019

We see you Nazis — justice4all (@glangendorf01) December 25, 2019

He missed a stop pic.twitter.com/KUcY5c5WAe — Devin Nunes’ cow 🐮 (@DevinCow) December 25, 2019

“Dear Santa, Can I have a bed and a blanket not made of metal? And can you tell my mom and dad that I love them and I miss them? Thank you.” pic.twitter.com/QUNwuz9xh0 — J Wolff Hughes (@JWOLFFH) December 25, 2019

Good thing he’s white and speaks English, otherwise he’d be in a detention center with the reindeer and dozens of people, probably contacting the flu or getting sick for to unhygienic conditions. — Leia🇨🇴 (@TheSWPrincess) December 25, 2019

What sort of messed-up Regime jokes about detaining Santa and then has him pose with his papers? — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) December 25, 2019

Now release the children you have torn from their families and warehoused in freezing, dangerous conditions before any more die. — Ringuette (@Ringuette) December 25, 2019