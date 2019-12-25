GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski blasts Mitch McConnell for “total coordination” with the White House on Trump impeachment in a move that could signal a possible revolt among some Republican senators.

Murkowski said she was “disturbed” by McConnell coordinating with the White House on Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate. “When I heard that I was disturbed.”

“To me it means that we have to take that step back from being hand in glove with the defense, and so I heard what leader McConnell had said, I happened to think that that has further confused the process,” Murkowski told KTUU.

Kinda sounds like some more of the usual hand wringing from the likes of Murkowski and Susan Collins. But it is a move in the right direction on her part though. This comes after Sen. Lindsey Graham said he had no plan to be a fair juror.

Watch: Lisa Murkowski blasts Mitch McConnell over “total coordination” with White House on Trump impeachment.

Reaction on Twitter after Lisa Murkowski blasts Mitch McConnell for “total coordination” with White House on Trump impeachment:

https://twitter.com/EricShapiro3/status/120989043696329523

Advertisements

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Share your thoughts!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.