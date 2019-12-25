GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski blasts Mitch McConnell for “total coordination” with the White House on Trump impeachment in a move that could signal a possible revolt among some Republican senators.

Murkowski said she was “disturbed” by McConnell coordinating with the White House on Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate. “When I heard that I was disturbed.”

“To me it means that we have to take that step back from being hand in glove with the defense, and so I heard what leader McConnell had said, I happened to think that that has further confused the process,” Murkowski told KTUU.

Kinda sounds like some more of the usual hand wringing from the likes of Murkowski and Susan Collins. But it is a move in the right direction on her part though. This comes after Sen. Lindsey Graham said he had no plan to be a fair juror.

Watch: Lisa Murkowski blasts Mitch McConnell over “total coordination” with White House on Trump impeachment.

Reaction on Twitter after Lisa Murkowski blasts Mitch McConnell for “total coordination” with White House on Trump impeachment:

What do you get when Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski are upset,concerned, or disturbed?

Nothing. Not a fucking thing. They will always side with their criminal party line. — Impeached Donald J. Trump (@AKADonaldTrump) December 25, 2019

One of the things I hate about Senators Murkowski's and Collins's handwringing is that it plays into the worst stereotypes about women. Indecisive, treacherous. Just shut up and do the right thing. https://t.co/UiD61lCn6y — Cheryl Rofer (@CherylRofer) December 25, 2019

Why are people down on Murkowski being "disturbed"?

Murkowski voted against Kavanaugh. We only need 4 defections to get the fair trial that will persuade the Independents to save this country in November 2020. — (((Dan Fleckner))) (@knigdan) December 25, 2019

Nice. Sen. Lisa Murkowski is considering voting against Republicans. That is only 1,000 x in a row. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) December 25, 2019

Looks like Lisa Murkowski might be putting a small hammer to #MoscowMitch wall of complicit GOP Senators that cave to Trump / Russia. Lisa is up for re-election in 2020 quoted saying she was “disturbed” by Mitch being lock step with the WH — Mayday Mindy 🌊 (@maydaymindy9) December 25, 2019

Murkowski balks – PREDICTION: When 3 or 4 GOP senators support Dem's witnesses & documents for the trial, Trump will go more ballistic than we've ever seen. Direct, vicious threats will be made & the GOP floodgates will open. We will get close to 20 GOP votes to remove him. https://t.co/NO6UZMs2gd pic.twitter.com/4I0NaogtgA — Puesto Loco™ (@PuestoLoco) December 25, 2019

It takes a woman every time in this government to speak up and make sense. Sen. Murkowski spoke up about how Moscow McConnell is working directly with the President who is being impeached on his planned trial in the Senate. The GOP men are all hiding under their desks. — Janice Luscher (@leeleslan) December 25, 2019

“If it means that I am viewed as one who looks openly and critically at every issue in front of me rather than acting as a rubber stamp for my party or my president, I’m totally good with that,” @SenatorLisa @SenatorCollins, Senator Murkowski showing leadership. How about you? — benjamin weinberg (@benjoyw) December 25, 2019