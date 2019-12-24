Twitter erupts into mockery after Rudy Giuliani claims he’s a government official and former Attorney General of the United States in his Facebook page bio.

Giuliani tweeted: “Connect with me on my Facebook Page. More to come on my investigation, soon!”

Connect with me on my Facebook Page. More to come on my investigation, soon! https://t.co/TmSPBf4qhe — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 24, 2019

Giuliani can’t be both Donald Trump’s personal attorney and a government official. That’s not how it works, but we all know he’s isn’t working for the government but is just looking for a way to hide behind his conspiracy theories and lies. He’s the driving force behind Trump’s impeachment and he can’t seem to recognize that fact.

Reaction on Twitter after Rudy Giuliani claims he’s a government official and former Attorney General:

Rudy Giuliani just announced on his Facebook page that he’s a “Government Official.” He didn’t bother to specify which nation’s government he talking about. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) December 24, 2019

.@RudyGiuliani’s @Facebook page identifies him as both a “Government Official,” & as a “Former Attorney General of the United States.” He is, of course, neither. https://t.co/W2hrOnBhnl pic.twitter.com/o876DHMPWe — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) December 24, 2019

Rudy Giuliani's Facebook page claims he is a "government official" and that he is a "Former Attorney General of the United States" — neither of which are true. Perhaps "future prison inmate" would be a more accurate entry. pic.twitter.com/LYEyIZ2t1l — Lauren Weinstein (@laurenweinstein) December 24, 2019

Fun fact: it is a federal crime to pretend to be a US government official or employee. 18 U.S. Code § 912 (https://t.co/EiLuJNaNzd) — Jordan Posamentier (@jposamen) December 24, 2019

“Russian Government Official.” And who the heck joins Facebook in 2019? Especially if he is supposed to be some cyber expert? 😂 https://t.co/g9XMQx6fkH — I’m unim🍑ed (@tweetstoresist) December 24, 2019

Who are you a “Government Official” for? Could it be Putin, perhaps? #RudyColludy — LaurenBaratzLogsted (@LaurenBaratzL) December 24, 2019

It is a crime for you to have misrepresented yourself on your own FB page as a “government official.” Remember this statute (which has many state counterparts, too)? pic.twitter.com/pgPEqohNYX — AliasNielsBohr (@AliasNielsBohr) December 24, 2019

What government are you an “official” in right now?

If the USA, which agency? When were you sworn in?

If not, have you registered at https://t.co/7MQ2rjE1QF as a foreign agent? pic.twitter.com/4DYFGuZv34 — Alex Howard (@digiphile) December 24, 2019