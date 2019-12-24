Twitter erupts into mockery after Rudy Giuliani claims he’s a government official and former Attorney General of the United States in his Facebook page bio.

Giuliani tweeted: “Connect with me on my Facebook Page. More to come on my investigation, soon!”

Giuliani can’t be both Donald Trump’s personal attorney and a government official. That’s not how it works, but we all know he’s isn’t working for the government but is just looking for a way to hide behind his conspiracy theories and lies. He’s the driving force behind Trump’s impeachment and he can’t seem to recognize that fact.

Reaction on Twitter after Rudy Giuliani claims he’s a government official and former Attorney General:

