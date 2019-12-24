Christian Post editor Napp Nazworth quits over editorial that “positions them on Team Trump.” “I can’t be an editor for a publication with that editorial voice,” he tweeted.

Nazworth’s resignation comes days after Christianity Today called for Donald Trump’s removal from office over his corruption and immorality.

Nazworth tweeted: “Announcement: Today, rather abruptly, I was forced to make the difficult choice to leave The Christian Post. They decided to publish an editorial that positions them on Team Trump. I can’t be an editor for a publication with that editorial voice.”

“I’m saddened by what happened for many reasons. I’ve been with CP for over 8.5 years, made many friendships, and had lots of exciting opportunities along the way,” Nazworth continued in a Twitter thread.

As long as I was with the company, they strived to be a place that represented the diversity of evangelicalism in the US. I even wrote about this diversity in the last published article I wrote on Sunday. … — Napp Nazworth (@NappNazworth) December 24, 2019

When the editors had disagreements, we would work through them, letting those discussions and debates inform and improve our coverage. Now, CP has chosen to go in a different direction. Like so many other media companies, they’ve chosen to silo themselves. … — Napp Nazworth (@NappNazworth) December 24, 2019

They’ve chosen to represent a narrow (and shrinking) slice of Christianity. That might be a good business decision, short term at least. But … — Napp Nazworth (@NappNazworth) December 24, 2019

… it’s bad for Democracy, and bad for the Gospel. It means there will be one more place where readers can go for bias confirmation, but one less place where readers can go to exercise their brains on diversity of thought. {end} — Napp Nazworth (@NappNazworth) December 24, 2019

Reaction to news Christian Post editor Napp Nazworth quits over editorial that “positions them on Team Trump:”

You did the right thing. They made a terrible mistake that will haunt that publication for years to come. — BLACK CONSERVATIVE (@blackrepublican) December 24, 2019

thank u @NappNazworth for taking a stand. We need more people like u! How any Christian can support tRUmp is disgusting! pic.twitter.com/nrgbi6IwiV — Anaïs (@shangrilagirl) December 24, 2019

Good for you. If only we had more Christian’s in this country that would actually follow Christ. What a concept. — Eric Ralph (@ericlralph) December 24, 2019

I am sorry that you had to leave a position like that but I am very glad that there are still people left like you that will take a stand for morality and honesty. — I AM NOT DISTRACTED Im🍑ed (@dancindoti) December 24, 2019