Christian Post editor Napp Nazworth quits over editorial that “positions them on Team Trump.” “I can’t be an editor for a publication with that editorial voice,” he tweeted.

Nazworth’s resignation comes days after Christianity Today called for Donald Trump’s removal from office over his corruption and immorality.

Nazworth tweeted:  “Announcement: Today, rather abruptly, I was forced to make the difficult choice to leave The Christian Post. They decided to publish an editorial that positions them on Team Trump. I can’t be an editor for a publication with that editorial voice.”

“I’m saddened by what happened for many reasons. I’ve been with CP for over 8.5 years, made many friendships, and had lots of exciting opportunities along the way,” Nazworth continued in a Twitter thread.

Reaction to news Christian Post editor Napp Nazworth quits over editorial that “positions them on Team Trump:”

Advertisements

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Share your thoughts!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.