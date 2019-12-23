Bill Cosby’s publicist calls Eddie Murphy a “Hollywood slave” over his dig against the imprisoned comedian on Saturday Night Live.

“One would think that Mr. Murphy was given his freedom to leave the plantation, so that he could make his own decisions; but he decided to sell himself back to being a Hollywood Slave,” Cosby’s publicist, Andrew Wyatt said.

Wait wut? LOL.

“But if you would have told me 30 years ago that I would be this boring, stay-at-home … house dad and Bill Cosby would be in jail,” Murphy said on SNL, “even I would have took that bet.”

“Who is America’s Dad now?” Murphy added, impersonating Cosby’s Cliff Huxtable on the Cosby Family sitcom, during which he was referred to as America’s Dad.

“Remember, Mr. Murphy, that Bill Cosby became legendary because he used comedy to humanize all races, religions and genders; but your attacking Mr. Cosby helps you embark on just becoming click bait,” Wyatt’s statement continued.

“Hopefully, you will be amenable to having a meeting of the minds conversation,” the statement said, “in order to discuss how we can use our collective platforms to enhance Black people rather than bringing all of us down together.”

My two cents: Bill Cosby doesn’t need to have a fight with anyone about morality when he’s sitting in prison because he was busy drugging and sexually assaulting women back in the day. We don’t need to hear from him or his publicist.

