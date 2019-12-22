Former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi played Donald Trump “in a public way” that it will “forever kind of tattoo a mark on him.”

During a discussion on MSNBC about Trump’s attack on the late John Dingell and his wife, Rep. Debbie Dingell (MI), Newman said, he “will find a way, in his mind, even fighting with people who are deceased, to get even.”

“No question at the top of his list is Nancy Pelosi,” Newman said. “He has a very special type of venom, he reserves for women in power. Particularly this woman who has one-upped him. Beat him at his game.”

“No one has ever played Donald Trump quite the way she has and such a public way in a way that will forever kind of tattoo a mark on him, and so he is trying to plot a way, somehow, someway, to get even with Speaker Pelosi,” she continued.

Watch: Omarosa says Nancy Pelosi played Donald Trump in a public way that will “forever kind of tattoo a mark on him”

