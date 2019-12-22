Democratic lawmaker Eric Swalwell mocks Donald Trump after he tweets Nancy Pelosi “striped away all due process” (stripped) as he melts down on Twitter over his impeachment: “Interesting he has stripes on his mind.”

Trump tweeted: “Crazy Nancy wants to dictate terms on the Impeachment Hoax to the Republican Majority Senate, but striped away all Due Process, no lawyers or witnesses, on the Democrat Majority House. The Dems just wish it would all end. Their case is dead, their poll numbers are horrendous!”

Crazy Nancy wants to dictate terms on the Impeachment Hoax to the Republican Majority Senate, but striped away all Due Process, no lawyers or witnesses, on the Democrat Majority House. The Dems just wish it would all end. Their case is dead, their poll numbers are horrendous! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 22, 2019

All Trump can do is resort to juvenile name-calling and lies because the truth is in plain sight. He was afforded due process in terms that were more favorable than what Bill Clinton was given during his impeachment. Trump wrote a letter saying that he would not participate in the House Judiciary Committee’s hearings. He blocked his aides from testifying, as well as refused to hand over documents. In fact, he wrote an unhinged 6-page diatribe ahead of the impeachment vote saying the defendants in the Salem Witch Trials got more due process that he has (also lies).

This is the unhinged ranting of a mad man who is cornered by Speaker Pelosi. She’s playing chess while he’s playing pin-the-tail-on-the-donkey and is lousy at it. By allowing the articles of impeachment to hang over Trump’s head for two weeks, she’s giving him all the space he needs to meltdown and commit more impeachable offenses. She continues to play him like a fiddle.

Reaction on Twitter as Donald Trump tweets Pelosi has “striped away all due process” (he means stripped):

