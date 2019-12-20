Newly impeached Donald Trump melts down in unhinged rant about Christianity Today’s call for his removal: “I won’t be reading ET again!” Wait, ET? Entertainment Tonight? ET the movie? Trump also called the magazine, founded by Billy Graham, “far left,” which it has never been.

Trump ranted in a Twitter thread: “A far left magazine, or very “progressive,” as some would call it, which has been doing poorly and hasn’t been involved with the Billy Graham family for many years, Christianity Today, knows nothing about reading a perfect transcript of a routine phone call and would rather have a Radical Left nonbeliever, who wants to take your religion & your guns, than Donald Trump as your President.

“No President has done more for the Evangelical community, and it’s not even close. You’ll not get anything from those Dems on stage. I won’t be reading ET again!” he continued.

Um, he sounds triggered. I guess he’s waking up to the reality that a lot of people are saying no, no more. That’s especially in light of his grotesque attack on the deceased former lawmaker John Dingell, who he said could be “looking up” from hell.

Outgoing editor of Christianity Today blasted Trump in a scathing editorial: “The president of the United States attempted to use his political power to coerce a foreign leader to harass and discredit one of the president’s political opponents. That is not only a violation of the Constitution; more importantly, it is profoundly immoral.”

Twitter reacts as Donald Trump melts down over Christianity Today’s call for his removal:

yes mister president sir, Christianity Today was wrong to call out the man who cheated on his first wife with his second wife and cheated on his second wife with his third wife and cheated on his third wife with a porn actress and then lied about paying her to shut up. SO UNFAIR — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) December 20, 2019

The man who just yesterday derided a dead American hero and his widow; who cheated on his third wife with a porn star while she was at home caring for their newborn; who separates children from parents; want you to believe Christianity Today knows nothing about being Christian. — Morten Øverbye (@morten) December 20, 2019

Thank our Lord and SaviorJesus, that the true Messiah Donald J. Trump is taking down… (looks at notes) Christianity Today? Um. Hallelujah? — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) December 20, 2019

Honey, we know you never read ET, or CT, or the Constitution. We’re not sure you read the books that were ghost written for you. — Dara Hunt (@DLHDara) December 20, 2019

First of all — ET? You can’t even get their initials right. Second, I’m quite sure you NEVER read it in the first place! As far as we can tell you don’t give a rats ass for the teachings of Jesus — which is not our biz, but you’re a FRAUD. #TrumpIsADisgrace — TheDudeAbides 🆘 (@DudeAbides2017) December 20, 2019