Newly impeached Donald Trump melts down in unhinged rant about Christianity Today’s call for his removal:  “I won’t be reading ET again!” Wait, ET? Entertainment Tonight? ET the movie? Trump also called the magazine, founded by Billy Graham, “far left,” which it has never been.

Trump ranted in a Twitter thread:  “A far left magazine, or very “progressive,” as some would call it, which has been doing poorly and hasn’t been involved with the Billy Graham family for many years, Christianity Today, knows nothing about reading a perfect transcript of a routine phone call and would rather have a Radical Left nonbeliever, who wants to take your religion & your guns, than Donald Trump as your President.

“No President has done more for the Evangelical community, and it’s not even close. You’ll not get anything from those Dems on stage. I won’t be reading ET again!” he continued.

Um, he sounds triggered. I guess he’s waking up to the reality that a lot of people are saying no, no more. That’s especially in light of his grotesque attack on the deceased former lawmaker John Dingell, who he said could be “looking up” from hell.

Outgoing editor of Christianity Today blasted Trump in a scathing editorial: “The president of the United States attempted to use his political power to coerce a foreign leader to harass and discredit one of the president’s political opponents. That is not only a violation of the Constitution; more importantly, it is profoundly immoral.”

Twitter reacts as Donald Trump melts down over Christianity Today’s call for his removal:

