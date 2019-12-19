Twitter eviscerates Donald Trump after he says WWII vet John Dingell is “looking up” from hell as he launched a despicable attack on the former lawmaker and his wife, Debbie Dingell, during his unhinged Michigan rally.

Yes, Donald Trump attacked another dead man….who happens to be a war veteran.

Rep. Debbie Dingell responded: “Mr. President, let’s set politics aside. My husband earned all his accolades after a lifetime of service. I’m preparing for the first holiday season without the man I love. You brought me down in a way you can never imagine and your hurtful words just made my healing much harder.”

She said “some things should be off limits” during an interview on CNN’s New Day.

GOP Rep. Paul Mitchell (MI) is calling on Trump to apologize: “John Dingell was a well-respected man & I consider Debbie a close colleague and friend. To use his name in such a dishonorable manner at last night’s rally is unacceptable from anyone, let alone the President of the United States. An apology is due, Mr. President @realDonaldTrump.”

Reaction on Twitter after Donald Trump for comment WWII vet John Dingell is looking up from hell:

