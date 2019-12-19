Twitter eviscerates Donald Trump after he says WWII vet John Dingell is “looking up” from hell as he launched a despicable attack on the former lawmaker and his wife, Debbie Dingell, during his unhinged Michigan rally.

Yes, Donald Trump attacked another dead man….who happens to be a war veteran.

Rep. Debbie Dingell responded: “Mr. President, let’s set politics aside. My husband earned all his accolades after a lifetime of service. I’m preparing for the first holiday season without the man I love. You brought me down in a way you can never imagine and your hurtful words just made my healing much harder.”

She said “some things should be off limits” during an interview on CNN’s New Day.

“We should take a lesson from this and all respect each other, period. … Some things should be off limits,” @RepDebDingell says after President Trump implied that her late husband, Rep. John Dingell, is “looking up” from hell. https://t.co/jUmIBg9w9t pic.twitter.com/4lgaU0xdw1 — New Day (@NewDay) December 19, 2019

GOP Rep. Paul Mitchell (MI) is calling on Trump to apologize: “John Dingell was a well-respected man & I consider Debbie a close colleague and friend. To use his name in such a dishonorable manner at last night’s rally is unacceptable from anyone, let alone the President of the United States. An apology is due, Mr. President @realDonaldTrump.”

Reaction on Twitter after Donald Trump for comment WWII vet John Dingell is looking up from hell:

Tonight, Donald Trump implied that deceased former Rep. John Dingell, a World War II veteran, was spending eternity in hell. Why? Because @RepDebDingell did her job, and stood up for the Constitution. "Repugnant" and "Un-American" do not even begin to describe Trump's words. pic.twitter.com/zaV1jyoN3e — VoteVets (@votevets) December 19, 2019

Here's the transcript of President Donald Trump's comments about how Rep. Debbie Dingell betrayed him by voting for impeachment even after he gave her late husband Rep. John Dingell, who may be down in hell, "the A+" post-death treatment, not "the C or the D." pic.twitter.com/vWIXLqqIz3 — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) December 19, 2019

John Dingell was a fellow Soldier & mentor-WWII Vet buried in Arlington. He was instrumental in passing the Medicare Act, the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Water Quality Act of 1965, Clean Water Act of 1972, the Endangered Species Act of 1973, the Clean Air Act of 1990 & the ACA https://t.co/SJiPI3JrTT — HON Patrick J Murphy (@PatrickMurphyPA) December 19, 2019

A message from John Dingell from almost exactly a year ago, and one that can serve as his response to Trump last night. God bless you, Sir. https://t.co/UJAQVxviJU — VoteVets (@votevets) December 19, 2019

John Dingell was a national treasure, a true patriot and a hero to many of us in Michigan. What kind of a person says such things? Is this what America has become? My heart aches for @RepDebDingell. Our country deserves better than this man. https://t.co/IMCucakaD5 — Dana Nessel (@dananessel) December 19, 2019

You just don't meet too many people in life who consciously pick fights with widows by suggesting their husband is in hell — Sam Stein (@samstein) December 19, 2019

Stories covering Trump's insult of John Dingell need to mention that this is a pattern. In June, Trump seemed to imply that he was happy that McCain was dead and had gone on to "far less green pastures." Those comments were made at a faith conference. https://t.co/qkiUMgpKtn — Chris Lu (@ChrisLu44) December 19, 2019

Driving home last night from Battle Creek, I kept thinking that at some point, the late @JohnDingell, the dean of Twitter, told @realDonaldTrump to "go to hell." It took a little digging through three years of Dingell tweets excoriating Trump, but I found it. https://t.co/Lrn6S3HAr6 — Chad Livengood (@ChadLivengood) December 19, 2019

#JohnDingell didn’t grab women by the pussy

Or lie re bone-spurs; he fought in WWII

Or pay hush money to strippers

Or have convicted minions

Or suggest death penalty for 5 innocent men

Or put kids in cages

Or steal from a charity

Or get IMPEACHED He’s not the one going to hell. https://t.co/YGZWAdQcJ3 — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) December 19, 2019

Trump mocks @RepDebDingell and her late husband @JohnDingell because she voted to impeach even after Trump permitted state funeral. He expected to buy her vote. How can this vulgar and unethical man be our president? https://t.co/7hPVkcmwXE — Barb McQuade (@BarbMcQuade) December 19, 2019