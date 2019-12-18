Twitter shreds Rep. Lesko after she accused Democrats of tearing families apart during a floor speech ahead of the impeachment vote. Um, who’s gonna tell her that Donald Trump literally separated children from their families at the US-Mexico border.

Debbie Lesko started her speech talking about her abusive ex-husband to accuse the Democrats of trying to hold Donald Trump accountable. It seems like she’s defending our abuser, isn’t she? Never mind the fact that Trump has been accused by nearly two dozen women of sexual misconduct.

She said there is no evidence Donald Trump committed any crimes. He literally tried to extort a foreign government to dig up dirt on a political opponent and continues to thumb his nose at the Constitution, with their help.

Republicans are mustering so much fake outrage over impeachment. They utter "facts" that are opinions. Rep. Debbie Lesko's performance on the House floor was cringeworthy. Yelling does not turn lies into truth. pic.twitter.com/JZVkFu4au9 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) December 18, 2019

Twitter shreds Rep. Lesko after she claims Democrats are tearing families apart and rails against Trump’s impeachment:

Rep Lesko is really sad the end is nigh #ImpeachmentDay — Sir Jesse Von Hayek (@O_Ogolla) December 18, 2019

Rep. Lesko Sit down. Stop the lying and propaganda. How does it feel to belong to a propaganda party that has no respect for women except for what they can do for them. Is that why you lie and push propaganda? Empower yourself, tell the truth. — This is Not Normal It's Insane 🇺🇸 (@bingwisdom) December 18, 2019

Did the Republicans forget that Trump won the Electoral and is NOT the people’s choice? Also, Rep Lesko needs a hug and someone to validate her feelings. #ImpeachAndRemove — Geri Kabala 🇺🇸 (@GeriKabala) December 18, 2019

Rep. Lesko is about as credible as Rep. Doug Collins. She is also equally dramatic and annoying. When she mentions the "American People" she needs to remember that she only represents approx 30% of Americans. — N. General Westmoreland (@ginrulwestmore) December 18, 2019

Rep Lesko, R-AZ, says Dems are tearing the country apart and are tearing families apart as she closes.

McGovern responds: "If Rs want to defend the president's reprehensible behavior, they can do so, but I encourage them to stand up for the Constitution and this country" — Brandi Buchman (@BBuchman_CNS) December 18, 2019

Rep. Lesko just said that there is no evidence that President Trump committed an impeachable offense. She is proving herself to be one of the most dishonest House Republicans.#ImpeachmentDay — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) December 18, 2019