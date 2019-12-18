Twitter shreds Rep. Lesko after she accused Democrats of tearing families apart during a floor speech ahead of the impeachment vote. Um, who’s gonna tell her that Donald Trump literally separated children from their families at the US-Mexico border.

Debbie Lesko started her speech talking about her abusive ex-husband to accuse the Democrats of trying to hold Donald Trump accountable. It seems like she’s defending our abuser, isn’t she? Never mind the fact that Trump has been accused by nearly two dozen women of sexual misconduct.

She said there is no evidence Donald Trump committed any crimes. He literally tried to extort a foreign government to dig up dirt on a political opponent and continues to thumb his nose at the Constitution, with their help.

Twitter shreds Rep. Lesko after she claims Democrats are tearing families apart and rails against Trump’s impeachment:

